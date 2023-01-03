Advanced search
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2023-01-03 am EST
58.48 SEK   -0.75%
Ssab : increases sustainability efforts through updated Supplier Code of Conduct - SSAB
PU
2022Neometals Extends Proposed Vanadium Recovery JV Deal With Critical Metals
MT
2022Neometals Extends Cooperation Deal for Finnish Vanadium Recovery Facility
MT
SSAB : increases sustainability efforts through updated Supplier Code of Conduct - SSAB

01/03/2023 | 12:19pm EST
SSAB has updated its Supplier Code of Conduct (SCOC) to further clarify expectations toward suppliers. The new version includes topics such as human rights, modern slavery, biodiversity, recycling and fair competition and antitrust in alignment with international standards.

"The updated SCOC allows us to better explain our expectations toward SSAB's suppliers and the responsibility they have toward us," says Christina Friborg, Head of Sustainability at SSAB. "This is an important step in the sustainability journey that we want to take together with our suppliers."

SSAB´s around 20,000 suppliers are important in bringing SSAB closer to its own sustainability goals as well. The code is aligned with several international conventions and standards such as the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, International Bill of Human Rights and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

"It is essential for us that our suppliers understand and commit to our SCOC," says Lisa Lidén, sustainability manager for procurement. "We continuously review our suppliers´ sustainability efforts as sustainability criteria are key when taking our purchasing decisions."

SSAB´s suppliers will be able to download the new supplier code of conduct here: www.ssab.com/suppliers

SSAB AB published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 12 151 M 12 151 M
Net income 2022 22 518 M 2 152 M 2 152 M
Net cash 2022 13 362 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 13,1%
Capitalization 58 530 M 5 593 M 5 593 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 492
Free-Float 81,1%
Managers and Directors
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leena Craelius Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Lennart Kaleb Evrell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive VP, Head-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSAB AB3.48%5 593
NUCOR CORPORATION0.00%33 815
ARCELORMITTAL3.11%22 035
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.86%17 629
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.0.00%17 153
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.45%16 235