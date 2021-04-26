SSAB : Steelmaker SSAB upbeat on demand and prices after Q1 profit beat

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB
said on Monday the market recovery that started last
autumn had strengthened in the first quarter as it reported
earnings well above analysts' forecasts.
SSAB, one of the top producers of heavy plate in the United
States but which counts Europe as its biggest market, said it
expected steel demand in the second quarter to be "very strong",
driven by both underlying demand and customer restocking.
"Market conditions are favourable and we expect good
activity during the second quarter of 2021," Chief Executive
Martin Lindqvist said in a statement.
SSAB said it expected prices realized by SSAB Americas and
SSAB Europe to be significantly higher in the second quarter
compared to the first quarter.
SSAB's first-quarter operating profit was 1.99 billion
Swedish crowns ($237.6 million), up from 343 million in the
year-ago quarter, and beating a 1.30 billion profit seen by
analysts according to data from Refinitiv.
The group said it expected total maintenance costs in 2021
to be 1.165 billion crowns, compared to an earlier forecast of
1.200 billion.
($1 = 8.3748 Swedish crowns)
