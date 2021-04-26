Log in
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
SSAB : Steelmaker SSAB upbeat on demand and prices after Q1 profit beat

04/26/2021 | 02:08am EDT
STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Monday the market recovery that started last autumn had strengthened in the first quarter as it reported earnings well above analysts' forecasts.

SSAB, one of the top producers of heavy plate in the United States but which counts Europe as its biggest market, said it expected steel demand in the second quarter to be "very strong", driven by both underlying demand and customer restocking.

"Market conditions are favourable and we expect good activity during the second quarter of 2021," Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said in a statement.

SSAB said it expected prices realized by SSAB Americas and SSAB Europe to be significantly higher in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

SSAB's first-quarter operating profit was 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($237.6 million), up from 343 million in the year-ago quarter, and beating a 1.30 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

The group said it expected total maintenance costs in 2021 to be 1.165 billion crowns, compared to an earlier forecast of 1.200 billion. ($1 = 8.3748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik and Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 80 905 M 9 662 M 9 662 M
Net income 2021 4 581 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2021 6 391 M 763 M 763 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 47 447 M 5 645 M 5 666 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 14 412
Free-Float 74,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 49,06 SEK
Last Close Price 48,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB AB64.51%5 645
ARCELORMITTAL32.94%31 898
POSCO30.70%24 079
NUCOR CORPORATION46.32%23 290
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION38.48%15 675
TATA STEEL LIMITED43.77%14 790
