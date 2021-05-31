SSAB : The new GreenCoat RWS – for superior and sustainable rainwater systems

When it rains, it pours. GreenCoat RWS products for rainwater systems can handle the strongest storms with the least maintenance and still look amazing. They come in a wide selection of colors and appearances.

GreenCoat RWS color coated steels by SSAB provide beautiful aesthetics, superior quality and environmental benefits for any half-round and rectangular gutter system. They have a double-sided coating system that offers excellent protection against corrosion (RC5) and mechanical wear to withstand even the harshest weather. They also have high flexibility and formability, which allows them to be shaped in virtually any way.

Sustainable building trends

Current building trends show that the demand for sustainable materials is on the rise. To address these trends and their increase worldwide, the new GreenCoat RWS Pro BT offers builders a level of sustainability found nowhere else on the market, featuring a substantial portion of Swedish rapeseed oil instead of fossil oil in the coating. The result is a high performance, very formable and easy to maintain building product.

Steel is also one of the few materials that offer a 100 % closed recycling loop. This means that it can be used repeatedly and efficiently, without affecting its properties or performance - and without creating hazardous waste. Steel is also easy to repurpose and reuse, making it a perfect choice for cost-efficient and durable rainwater systems.

'Sustainability is no longer a choice among architects and builders. With our premium GreenCoat® color coated steels, we provide the most sustainable products with superior technical properties for the building industry,' says Olavi Huhtala, Executive Vice President SSAB Europe at SSAB Group.

Developed together with partners

GreenCoat RWS Pro BT is the result of extensive product development collaboration involving consumer feedback, observing test results, and utilizing the expertise of our partners. The end-result is a product that combines the vision to deliver high performance for greener living. The involved partners were: Ruukki Construction (Finland), Plannja AB (Sweden), Lindab AB (Sweden), Budmat Bogdan Więcek (Poland) and Bratex Dachy (Poland).

GreenCoat RWS color coated steels comply with current REACH regulations and are fully free of chromates.

Photo text:

Olavi Huhtala, Executive Vice President SSAB Europe at SSAB Group GreenCoat RWS Pro BT is easy to maintain and cost effective throughout its lifecycle. It offers a beautiful matt appearance to meet high design aesthetics for rainwater systems.