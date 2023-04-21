Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  SSAB AB
  News
  Summary
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:27:35 2023-04-21 am EDT
69.18 SEK   +0.82%
SSAB to Deliver New Zero-Emission Steel to Epiroc
DJ
Epiroc Orders Carbon Emission-free Recycled Steel from SSAB
MT
SSAB and Epiroc expand partnership with fossil carbon emission-free recycled steel, starting Q3 2023
AQ
SSAB to Deliver New Zero-Emission Steel to Epiroc

04/21/2023 | 07:12am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB said Friday it has signed an agreement to deliver its new zero-emission steel to mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc AB.

SSAB's zero steel is fossil carbon emission-free which is based on recycled steel and produced using fossil-free energy. The steel will be used in Epiroc's battery-electric range of underground mine trucks and loaders, set to be introduced in the third quarter.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EPIROC AB (PUBL) -1.40% 211.3 Delayed Quote.12.88%
SSAB AB 1.11% 69.4 Delayed Quote.20.51%
Financials
Sales 2023 116 B 11 290 M 11 290 M
Net income 2023 9 801 M 951 M 951 M
Net cash 2023 11 420 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,82x
Yield 2023 5,39%
Capitalization 68 723 M 6 666 M 6 666 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 15 124
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SSAB AB
Duration : Period :
SSAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 68,62 SEK
Average target price 82,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leena Craelius Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Lennart Kaleb Evrell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive VP, Head-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSAB AB20.51%6 666
NUCOR CORPORATION11.99%39 234
ARCELORMITTAL9.50%23 771
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.48.10%23 478
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION31.76%20 745
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.72%19 013
