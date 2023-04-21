SSAB to Deliver New Zero-Emission Steel to Epiroc

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB said Friday it has signed an agreement to deliver its new zero-emission steel to mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc AB.

SSAB's zero steel is fossil carbon emission-free which is based on recycled steel and produced using fossil-free energy. The steel will be used in Epiroc's battery-electric range of underground mine trucks and loaders, set to be introduced in the third quarter.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

