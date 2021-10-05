SSAB : to deliver fossil-free steel to Peab - SSAB

SSAB and Peab are to collaborate on fossil-free, high-quality steel. This partnership means that Peab is the first construction company to secure fossil-free steel from SSAB for its construction projects.

As part of this partnership, Peab plans to use SSAB´s fossil-free steel in construction projects from 2026 onward. Together, the two companies will also analyze various future possibilities for how fossil-free steel can reduce the climate footprint in the construction industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Peab as a partner for our fossil-free steel products," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB. "Through fossil-free steel collaboration, we contribute to strengthening our customers´ competitiveness and to reducing their carbon footprint. Together, we also strengthen the position for fossil-free steel in the construction industry, while also helping to reduce global carbon dioxide-emissions."

"Peab has ambitious climate and environmental targets, and this is an important step for us to reach climate neutrality by 2045. We already have several initiatives in place to reduce our climate impact -from our business model with locally produced community building, to our growing family of ECO products. Access to fossil free steel will further increase our opportunities. Our collaboration on fossil-free steel is also a natural development of the good relation Peab and SSAB already have in terms of climate efficiency", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after a conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into an electric arc furnace and by using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall created HYBRIT, Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology, in 2016, with the aim of developing a technology for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking.