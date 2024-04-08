SSAB AB specializes in manufacturing and distribution of specialty steel. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - steel processing (78.6%): processing of steel and aluminum sheets for industry or construction (the group is the leading manufacturer of steel sheets in Scandinavia), production of laminated steel, metal plate and hardened steel used mainly in equipment for the construction and mining industries (world's leading manufacturer) and manufacture of safety components for the automotive industry; - trading of steel products (12.8%): metals, building products, tools, machinery, etc. Tibnor is Sweden's leading steel trading company; - sale of construction materials (5.3%; Ruukki Construction); - other (3.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (13.9%), Finland (9.5%), Europe (34.6%), the United States (29.8%) and other (12.2%).