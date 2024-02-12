SSC Security Services Corp. announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, representing $0.12 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2024.
SSC Security Services Corp.
Equities
SECU
CA85236T1030
Business Support Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.65 CAD
|-1.85%
|+0.76%
|-3.28%
|Feb. 12
|SSC Security Services Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Feb. 12
|SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Dividend Payment for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2024, Payable on April 15, 2024
|CI
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.28%
|38 M $
|+5.86%
|15 060 M $
|-16.61%
|2 213 M $
|-0.91%
|1 001 M $
|-1.09%
|814 M $
|-13.50%
|738 M $
|-0.62%
|490 M $
|-37.86%
|402 M $
|-3.77%
|326 M $
|+1.69%
|252 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock SSC Security Services Corp. - Toronto S.E.
- News SSC Security Services Corp.
- SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Dividend Payment for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2024, Payable on April 15, 2024