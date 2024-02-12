SSC Security Services Corp. is a Canada-based holding company. The Company provides physical, cyber and electronic security services across Canada through two operating subsidiaries: SRG Security Resource Group Inc. and Logixx Security Inc. The Company has two segments: Security and Legacy Operations. Security segment provides security services to primarily commercial and public sector clients. Services include cyber security services, protective services as well as security system design, sales, installations, and monitoring and alarm response. Legacy operations segment is involved in canola streaming business. SRG Security Resource Group Inc. is a cyber security and physical security company, which operates in Canada, providing security services primarily to corporate and government clients. Logixx Security Inc. is a provider of protective and electronic security services to blue chip industrial, corporate and government clients across Canada.

Sector Business Support Services