Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on SSC Security Services Corp. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: SECU Q3 2023
Key Takeaways:
- Year-over-year revenue growth of 124.6%
- Strong dividend yield of 4.1%
- No debt
