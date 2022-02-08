Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/08 05:28:58 am
1566 GBX   +0.93%
05:16aBritain's SSE raises full-year outlook
RE
04:28aMiners lead FTSE 100 higher, homebuilder Bellway soothes demand concerns
RE
04:20aGilt Yield Keeps Rising on Likely More Aggressive BOE Tightening
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's SSE raises full-year outlook

02/08/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An SSE vehicle is parked outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

(Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc on Tuesday upgraded its outlook for full-year 2021/22 adjusted earnings to at least 90 pence from at least 83 pence, the company said in a third-quarter trading update.

"This reflects the strength and stability provided by SSE's balanced mix of regulated and market-facing businesses, including good financial performance from flexible thermal and hydro plant which is more than offsetting lower than planned renewables output," it added.

Renewables output in the first nine months was 19% below plan, mostly owing to a dry and wind still summer, SSE said.

Electricity output from its gas-fired power plants was down 14% year-on-year but continues to provide valuable balancing services in an increasing renewables-led system.

"Its profitability is therefore less dependent on the volume of its output and financial performance for the year is expected to be ahead of plan," SSE said.

SSE said it remains on track for its full year 2021/22 capex guidance in excess of 2 billion pounds ($2.70 billion) and it expected net debt of around 9 bln pounds at the end of the business year on March 31.

The latter assumed proceeds from the disposal of its 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) being received prior to the year-end.

In November, the company announced a hike in its green investment spending plans as it turns its focus to renewable power and networks.

($1 = 0.7397 pounds)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Carmel Crimmins and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SSE PLC
05:16aBritain's SSE raises full-year outlook
RE
04:28aMiners lead FTSE 100 higher, homebuilder Bellway soothes demand concerns
RE
04:20aGilt Yield Keeps Rising on Likely More Aggressive BOE Tightening
DJ
04:02aSSE : Strengthened 2030 business goals reflect net zero acceleration
PU
03:32aSSE : to accelerate decarbonisation plans with new 2030 Goals
PU
03:04aFTSE 100 to Open Higher; BP Plans Buyback as Profits Surge
DJ
02:46aSSE Upgrades Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance
DJ
02:14aSSE Lifts FY22 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
02:12aSSE : Q3 Trading Statement 2021/22
PU
02/07UK in a first awards offshore wind power a contract to help stabilise grid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 055 M 9 548 M 9 548 M
Net income 2022 1 129 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net Debt 2022 8 558 M 11 582 M 11 582 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 16 417 M 22 219 M 22 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float -
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 551,50 GBX
Average target price 1 769,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-5.91%22 219
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.94%148 495
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.53%80 273
ENEL S.P.A.-8.73%74 678
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%71 696
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.76%67 800