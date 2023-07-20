The company reiterated its annual outlook for adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence for fiscal year 2024.
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:21:30 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1804.75 GBX
|+0.38%
|+1.09%
|+5.46%
|01:30pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.49%
|25 094 M $
|-13.94%
|25 169 M $
|-1.90%
|25 216 M $
|-1.84%
|25 900 M $
|+11.03%
|27 054 M $
|-5.35%
|22 928 M $
|+10.43%
|22 919 M $
|+16.49%
|22 568 M $
|-6.60%
|22 438 M $
|-4.40%
|28 272 M $