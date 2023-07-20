Today at 02:30 am

(Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc said on Thursday its first-quarter performance was behind expectations, as its thermal plants took a hit from moreplanned outages than last year.

The company reiterated its annual outlook for adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence for fiscal year 2024.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)