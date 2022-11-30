Britain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy watchdog has
proposed price controls for electricity distribution network
companies for the next five years that it said would deliver
cheaper and cleaner power at no extra cost to consumers.
The controls, which will run from April 1, 2023, to 2028,
require six electricity distribution network companies to focus
investment on reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels,
regulator Ofgem said in a statement on Wednesday.
Businesses and households across Europe have been stretched
by a surge in energy prices that began as the world emerged from
COVID-19 lockdowns and then surged in February as a result of
the invasion of Ukraine by leading gas exporter Russia.
"The investment set out today delivers value for consumers,
safeguards security of supply and helps ensure Britain is no
longer at the mercy of international energy prices or
geopolitical events," Akshay Kaul, Ofgem interim director for
Infrastructure and Security of Supply Group, said.
Price controls set the amount of money that can be earned by
the companies that operate Britain’s network operators over a
period of time.
Ofgem said it has ensured that major investment in the
network can be delivered without any increase in charges on
bills, which will remain at an average of 100 pounds ($119.74)
per year per customer.
SSEN Distribution, part of British power generator and
network operator SSE, said on Wednesday that Ofgem has
allowed it 3.59 billion pounds of baseline total expenditure for
the five-year period.
($1 = 0.8351 pounds)
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by Louise Heavens
and Barbara Lewis)