    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:38 2022-11-30 am EST
1695.00 GBX   +1.13%
03:19aBritain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls
RE
03:06aNextEnergy Solar Fund Names Successor To Outgoing Chairman
MT
02:58aLONDON BRIEFING: UK Ofgem confirms five-year price control plan
AN
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Britain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls

11/30/2022 | 03:19am EST
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy watchdog has proposed price controls for electricity distribution network companies for the next five years that it said would deliver cheaper and cleaner power at no extra cost to consumers.

The controls, which will run from April 1, 2023, to 2028, require six electricity distribution network companies to focus investment on reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, regulator Ofgem said in a statement on Wednesday.

Businesses and households across Europe have been stretched by a surge in energy prices that began as the world emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns and then surged in February as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by leading gas exporter Russia.

"The investment set out today delivers value for consumers, safeguards security of supply and helps ensure Britain is no longer at the mercy of international energy prices or geopolitical events," Akshay Kaul, Ofgem interim director for Infrastructure and Security of Supply Group, said.

Price controls set the amount of money that can be earned by the companies that operate Britain’s network operators over a period of time.

Ofgem said it has ensured that major investment in the network can be delivered without any increase in charges on bills, which will remain at an average of 100 pounds ($119.74) per year per customer.

SSEN Distribution, part of British power generator and network operator SSE, said on Wednesday that Ofgem has allowed it 3.59 billion pounds of baseline total expenditure for the five-year period. ($1 = 0.8351 pounds) (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SSE PLC 0.75% 1689 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 60.9 Delayed Quote.-19.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 056 M 12 040 M 12 040 M
Net income 2023 1 160 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net Debt 2023 9 630 M 11 530 M 11 530 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 5,62%
Capitalization 17 949 M 21 490 M 21 490 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 676,00 GBX
Average target price 1 969,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
