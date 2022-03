Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 7 498 M 9 870 M 9 870 M Net income 2022 1 220 M 1 606 M 1 606 M Net Debt 2022 8 595 M 11 314 M 11 314 M P/E ratio 2022 18,8x Yield 2022 4,83% Capitalization 18 523 M 24 383 M 24 383 M EV / Sales 2022 3,62x EV / Sales 2023 3,20x Nbr of Employees 11 865 Free-Float 99,8% Chart SSE PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SSE PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 1 750,50 GBX Average target price 1 828,14 GBX Spread / Average Target 4,44% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director John Alexander Manzoni Chairman Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SSE PLC 6.16% 24 383 NEXTERA ENERGY -8.42% 167 815 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 6.27% 85 828 SOUTHERN COMPANY 5.07% 76 866 IBERDROLA, S.A. -4.53% 70 475 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 8.74% 69 256