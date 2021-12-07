Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/07 04:39:04 am
1631.75 GBX   +0.08%
04:17aElliott Renews Pressure on SSE Leadership Over Strategy -- Update
DJ
03:53aElliott Pushes for SSE's Renewables Unit Spinoff, Board Addition
MT
03:16aElliott Calls on SSE to Restore Investor Confidence
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elliott Renews Pressure on SSE Leadership Over Strategy -- Update

12/07/2021 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd., one of the largest shareholders in SSE PLC, on Tuesday called for the board to restore investor confidence and continued its push for the energy company to spin off its renewables division.

The Elliott Management Corp. subsidiary, which has been pushing for the separation of SSE's renewables business from the rest of the company, said in a letter to Chairman John Manzoni that it was challenging the energy company to provide a plan to address investor concerns around its corporate governance, its ability to fund growth in the long term, and its "persistent undervaluation."

SSE is one of the U.K.'s largest energy transmission and distribution companies. However, the group is now focused on growing its portfolio of wind farms.

Elliott said the letter "was sent in the wake of the company's disappointing announcement on Nov. 17 and the resulting decline in SSE's stock price". That day shares in SSE closed 4.3% lower after the group said it would cut the dividend and sell stakes in its network business to fund investment in renewables.

Elliott said the announcement failed to provide any explanation for why SSE wasn't pursuing a listing of the renewables assets, which the investor estimates could have unlocked 5 billion pounds ($6.63 billion) of value. In addition, Elliott said the plan to sell a minority interest in the networks division lacked ambition, and that cutting the dividend disappointed many income-oriented investors.

In the letter, the shareholder called on SSE to explore additional strategic initiatives, including a more ambitious disposal of the networks business and a partial listing or partial disposal of the renewables division. It also proposed the appointment of two new independent directors with renewables experience, and to create a strategic review committee composed of independent board members.

A representative for SSE wasn't available for comment.

Shares in SSE at 0859 GMT were down 0.3% at 1,626 pence.

Some analysts have been critical of SSE's strategy in recent months. RBC Capital Markets said the company is in danger of disappointing both income investors looking for cashflow generation from networks, and growth investors attracted to the renewables portfolio. Similarly, as quoted by Elliott in its letter, Barclays analysts have said that they see SSE trying to please everyone at a risk of pleasing no one.

RBC said in a note Tuesday that any change of direction from SSE management could be some distance away.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 0416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SSE PLC -0.28% 1626 Delayed Quote.8.70%
All news about SSE PLC
04:17aElliott Renews Pressure on SSE Leadership Over Strategy -- Update
DJ
03:53aElliott Pushes for SSE's Renewables Unit Spinoff, Board Addition
MT
03:16aElliott Calls on SSE to Restore Investor Confidence
DJ
03:09aElliott ramps ups pressure on Britain's SSE to spin off renewables unit
RE
12/03Jefferies Raises SSE To Buy From Hold, Boosts PT
MT
12/03SSE : backs UK's largest offshore wind tower facility to be built in Scotland
PU
12/02Ssen distribution sets out ambitious gbp4bn plan to power communities to net zero
AQ
12/02SSE and Equinor to proceed with $4 billion Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm
RE
12/02Equinor, SSE Secure $3 Billion Financing For Third Phase of UK Wind Project
MT
12/02SSE Plc Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 290 M 9 683 M 9 683 M
Net income 2022 1 142 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
Net Debt 2022 8 480 M 11 263 M 11 263 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 17 251 M 22 859 M 22 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 630,50 GBX
Average target price 1 763,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC8.70%22 859
NEXTERA ENERGY15.55%174 925
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%77 865
ENEL S.P.A.-18.77%77 047
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.85%69 379
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.47%68 527