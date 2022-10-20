Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:07 2022-10-20 am EDT
1475.25 GBX   -0.19%
04:40aSse : A pivotal moment for UK energy
PU
10/13Sse : Boosting UK energy security, supporting communities and creating good green jobs
PU
10/11UK moves to cap revenues of low-carbon energy producers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : A pivotal moment for UK energy

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are at a pivotal moment for UK energy.

Understandably, the Government wants to take action to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis and it expects industry to play its part.

That is fair. And it's why we supported capping bills for customers this winter and proposed voluntary fixed price contracts for renewables far lower than current wholesale prices.

But Government's decision to intervene so strong-handedly in the market to cap revenues of renewable energy companies, whilst well-intended, carries significant risks - not just for Britain's energy security but for growth and jobs in communities across the UK.

Let's start with the most pressing short-term issue.

If not carefully constructed, this policy could exacerbate energy security concerns this winter.

Take hydro for example. It is vital to keeping the lights on because it is flexible.

Unlike renewables and nuclear, flexible technologies don't run all the time. They are designed to be deployed when demand is highest, stepping in when demand would outstrip supply - like when the wind isn't blowing.

For these technologies, it is important that prices are able to go up and down. This provides the right incentives to switch on, when they are most needed.

A blanket price cap could encourage flexible technologies to be exhausted in normal conditions, rather than held back for critical supply in times of need.

And that's not something you want to happen this winter, especially on a cold and still January evening.

The Government should explicitly rule out revenue caps for these vital flexible technologies. This winter we will need all the resources we can to be there "just in time" should they be needed.

But the biggest concern over the government's proposal is the message it sends to investors.

Currently, the UK is a global leader in attracting renewable energy investment; to be clear that is a result of more than a decade of clear and consistent government policy.

We have built the world's leading offshore wind market and are pioneering innovations like carbon capture and hydrogen storage. As a result, we've created thousands of good jobs in communities across the country - not just the usual urban centres - whilst insulating us from the worst effects of Putin's weaponisation of energy.

For example, one of the reasons wholesale prices have fallen recently is the abundance of wind energy coming online. If we avoid supply shortages this winter, we will likely have wind power to thank for it.

This progress was underpinned by robust policy frameworks that gave investors' confidence the goalposts wouldn't be moved, in turn making investments less risky and therefore cheaper to finance.

But now the world is looking to catch up. In the US, the recent $1Trillion Infrastructure Act has a strong focus on electricity infrastructure and the Biden administration has set out ambitious targets to build 120,000 turbines and install 950m solar panels.

In the EU, the Ukraine War and its impact has accelerated demand for more sustainable homegrown energy. And while the bloc has introduced a revenue cap on renewable technology revenues it has been set at a level - €180 per megawatt hour - that will strike a balance between preventing excessive profits and continuing to incentivise investment in renewable technologies needed to wean the continent off Russian gas.

Maintaining UK leadership in renewable energy is therefore not a given. Others are snapping at our heels.

The UK revenue cap needs to be closely aligned to the EU or we risk throwing away our global leadership, with renewables fuelling development on the continent rather than supporting UK communities and consumers.

The UK's commitment to building a future energy system anchored in renewables must remain unquestionable, providing long-term energy security for this country for generations to come.

A country that can better power itself can better protect itself. The key lesson of the last few months is that energy security means national security, and this means building up our long-term energy defences.

That is why it would be perverse if any Government reforms made it easier to invest in declining oil and gas fields than sustainable energy.

And so, a lot is at stake.

That's why I think we may look back at this as a pivotal moment.

A time when we chose to seize the massive opportunities presented by the enormous resources of clean energy we have in these islands - leading the world in the process.

Or a time when we squandered an opportunity for long-term energy independence, preferring instead to remain reliant on declining fossil fuels and the regimes that control them.

It is a stark choice: will we be a leader or a laggard?

Despite the risks - which are significant - I remain an optimist.

There is broad political support in the country for energy independence. And we have a history of getting the detail right.

We will work with Government to ensure whatever policy emerges helps make Britain stronger, not weaker.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSE PLC
04:40aSse : A pivotal moment for UK energy
PU
10/13Sse : Boosting UK energy security, supporting communities and creating good green jobs
PU
10/11UK moves to cap revenues of low-carbon energy producers
RE
10/11UK Officials Meet with Renewable Power Companies to Discuss Proposed Revenue Cap
MT
10/10UK shares drop on Russian attacks and rate hikes fears
MS
10/04SSE plc announces an Equity Buyback for 106,767,170 shares, representing 10% of its iss..
CI
10/03UK Energy Regulator Warns Of 'Gas Supply Emergency' Amid Limited Russian Flows In Winte..
MT
10/03UK mustn't spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
RE
10/03Britain at 'significant risk' of gas shortages this winter, says regulator - report
RE
10/03Norway's Equinor to Start Construction of First Commercial Battery Storage Project in 2..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 217 M 10 366 M 10 366 M
Net income 2023 1 207 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net Debt 2023 9 096 M 10 229 M 10 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 15 882 M 17 861 M 17 861 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 478,00 GBX
Average target price 1 951,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-10.37%17 861
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.12%147 476
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.88%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.67%69 510
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.22%59 058
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.38%55 395