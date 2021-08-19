Log in
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/19 06:38:06 am
1633.75 GBX   -0.35%
06:15aSSE Acquires First Battery Project
DJ
08/18SSE : acquires its first 50MW battery storage asset to provide flexible power
PU
08/18SSE : Supporting the next generation of energy leaders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE Acquires First Battery Project

08/19/2021 | 06:15am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

SSE PLC has entered the electricity-storage industry by acquiring its first battery project in Wiltshire, England.

In a statement dated Wednesday, the FTSE 100 energy company said it has purchased development rights for the 50-megawatt asset from Harmony Energy Ltd.

SSE plans to bring the project to financial close and construct the storage facility over the next 18 months.

The company said it is looking at around 500 megawatts of early stage opportunities to build a significant portfolio of batteries.

"Battery storage is expected to grow rapidly in the U.K., with over 1 gigawatt of batteries installed currently and a range of forecasts by National Grid and BNEF forecasting the battery-storage market to reach between 20-40 gigawatts by 2050," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Thursday.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 0614ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SSE PLC -0.55% 1631.5 Delayed Quote.9.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 518 M 10 289 M 10 289 M
Net income 2022 895 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net Debt 2022 8 792 M 12 032 M 12 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 16 978 M 23 349 M 23 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 639,50 GBX
Average target price 1 664,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC9.30%23 349
NEXTERA ENERGY9.42%165 612
ENEL S.P.A.-5.09%93 423
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.92%82 358
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.68%75 529
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.17%69 893