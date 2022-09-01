Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:46 2022-09-01 am EDT
1671.00 GBX   +1.12%
08/23TotalEnergies, SSE Generate First Power from Seagreen Wind Farm in Scotland
MT
08/23TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running
RE
08/23TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables produce first power from Seagreen windfarm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : Berwick Bank Wind Farm could provide multi-billion pound boost to Scottish economy and generate thousands of jobs

09/01/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the largest offshore renewable energy developments in the world could deliver as much as £4.1billion to the Scottish economy over the lifetime of the project, while cutting millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year according to a new report.

Berwick Bank Wind Farm is in the development stage and is being taken forward by SSE Renewables. The proposed location is approximately 40km off the coast of East Lothian.

Once complete, which could be by 2030, it has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity - making it a critical contributor towards meeting Scottish Government targets of 11GW of new offshore wind energy supply by 2030.

A new economic impact study carried out by independent renewable energy consultants, BVG Associates (BVGA), has shown that at peak construction in 2026 the project could create around 4,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Scotland, and 9,300 in the UK - adding an estimated £8.3 billion to the UK economy as a whole over the life-time of the project.

"SSE Renewables is committed to delivering investment in jobs and skills in Scotland through Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

It is clear that if we obtain consent to proceed with Berwick Bank, it will provide a significant boost to the offshore wind supply chain and encourage investors to get involved in the sector in Scotland at scale. Consenting a project of this scale can provide the step change we need to see in Scotland to unlock investment."

Alex Meredith, Project Director

Alex continued:

"The analysis considers the project's potential based on an enhanced UK supply scenario, where all plausible procurement decisions for local, Scottish and UK supply are included, which realistically illustrates the huge benefits to the economy if Berwick Bank is approved.

"It represents a significant opportunity to deliver high-quality green jobs that can be sustained throughout the life of the project."

Once operational, SSE Renewables estimates that Berwick Bank would support around 500 jobs in Scotland (direct, indirect and induced), over the duration of the operational life of the wind farm.

The super-project could consist of up to a maximum of 307 turbines and the strategic location of the wind farm means it will be able to deliver large amounts of power to the GB National Grid.

Alex added:

"Berwick Bank can generate not just enough clean, renewable energy to power over five million homes, which is the equivalent to supplying all of Scotland's households twice over, it can also generate significant revenue and jobs for Scotland and the UK.

"Given the right investment incentives and supply chain opportunities throughout the project life-cycle Berwick Bank will play a key role in helping the country meet its net zero targets.

"It will also pave the way for the roll out of the proposed Scotwind projects that will further advance the country's ability to generate abundant green energy."

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 13:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSE PLC
08/23TotalEnergies, SSE Generate First Power from Seagreen Wind Farm in Scotland
MT
08/23TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running
RE
08/23TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables produce first power from Seagreen windfarm
RE
08/22SSE CEO Calls For Power Companies To Help Lower Costs For UK Consumers Through Fixed Lo..
MT
08/12EU Commission OKs SSE, Equinor's Purchase of Triton Power
MT
08/11EDF, RWE Among Electricity Players in Roundtable With UK’s Johnson to Discuss Ris..
MT
08/04OVO enters into agreement to sell SSE Phone & Broadband to TalkTalk
AQ
08/02SSE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/01SSE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/31SSE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 778 M 10 218 M 10 218 M
Net income 2023 1 175 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net Debt 2023 9 135 M 10 633 M 10 633 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 17 516 M 20 388 M 20 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 652,50 GBX
Average target price 1 938,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC0.21%20 388
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.89%167 124
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.92%82 317
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.38%81 926
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.12%68 099
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.24%65 251