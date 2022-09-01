SSE : Berwick Bank Wind Farm could provide multi-billion pound boost to Scottish economy and generate thousands of jobs

One of the largest offshore renewable energy developments in the world could deliver as much as £4.1billion to the Scottish economy over the lifetime of the project, while cutting millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year according to a new report.

Berwick Bank Wind Farm is in the development stage and is being taken forward by SSE Renewables. The proposed location is approximately 40km off the coast of East Lothian.

Once complete, which could be by 2030, it has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity - making it a critical contributor towards meeting Scottish Government targets of 11GW of new offshore wind energy supply by 2030.

A new economic impact study carried out by independent renewable energy consultants, BVG Associates (BVGA), has shown that at peak construction in 2026 the project could create around 4,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Scotland, and 9,300 in the UK - adding an estimated £8.3 billion to the UK economy as a whole over the life-time of the project.

"SSE Renewables is committed to delivering investment in jobs and skills in Scotland through Berwick Bank Wind Farm.



It is clear that if we obtain consent to proceed with Berwick Bank, it will provide a significant boost to the offshore wind supply chain and encourage investors to get involved in the sector in Scotland at scale. Consenting a project of this scale can provide the step change we need to see in Scotland to unlock investment."

Alex Meredith, Project Director

Alex continued:

"The analysis considers the project's potential based on an enhanced UK supply scenario, where all plausible procurement decisions for local, Scottish and UK supply are included, which realistically illustrates the huge benefits to the economy if Berwick Bank is approved.

"It represents a significant opportunity to deliver high-quality green jobs that can be sustained throughout the life of the project."

Once operational, SSE Renewables estimates that Berwick Bank would support around 500 jobs in Scotland (direct, indirect and induced), over the duration of the operational life of the wind farm.

The super-project could consist of up to a maximum of 307 turbines and the strategic location of the wind farm means it will be able to deliver large amounts of power to the GB National Grid.

Alex added:

"Berwick Bank can generate not just enough clean, renewable energy to power over five million homes, which is the equivalent to supplying all of Scotland's households twice over, it can also generate significant revenue and jobs for Scotland and the UK.

"Given the right investment incentives and supply chain opportunities throughout the project life-cycle Berwick Bank will play a key role in helping the country meet its net zero targets.

"It will also pave the way for the roll out of the proposed Scotwind projects that will further advance the country's ability to generate abundant green energy."