  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
SSE : Carbon capture gets video game treatment ahead of COP26

08/12/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carbon capture gets video game treatment ahead of COP26

The next generation of Scottish video games designers are playing their part in the race to net zero thanks to a partnership between SSE Thermal, part of SSE Plc, and Abertay University.

Ahead of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this year, the two organisations have challenged a group of students to create an educational video game which focuses on carbon capture and storage (CCS) - a vital tool in decarbonisation efforts.

A Game Jam was held in July at the Dundee-based university, with various teams submitting ideas for an interactive game inspired by CCS. A judging panel, including figures from leading Scottish game design studios Junkfish and Biome Collective, selected the winning entry.

Now, the victorious team including Game Design and Production students Cameryn Tuliao, Harry Petch, Jamie Williams and Computer Games Application Development student Jordan Han will have four weeks to turn their concept into a fully playable game, with SSE Thermal funding the project and paying the participants for their work.

The students all originally met via the BAFTA Young Game Designer competition and decided to collaborate in the carbon capture game jam.

Abertay University is the number one university in Europe for undergraduate computer games degrees and in the world top 10 for postgraduate degrees.

Since 1888, Abertay has been preparing students for the world of work and more than 95% of our graduates go into employment or further study within six months of graduation.

Our School of Design and Informatics was the first in the world to offer degrees in video games and former students have gone on to create many well-known titles, including Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings. Abertay leads the InGAME R&D project aimed at increasing the scale and value of Scotland's games industry and is currently a partner in a project aimed at bring Scotland's first Esports arena to Dundee.

The game is being created in the lead up to COP26, where SSE plc is serving as a Principal Partner to the UK Government. SSE Thermal, a division of SSE plc, is focused on using CCS technology to decarbonise its power stations, including at its Peterhead site in Aberdeenshire, ensuring they can provide flexible, low-carbon power to back up renewable generation such as a wind and solar.

Following the culmination of COP26 in November, the game will be used by SSE Thermal to engage and educate a wide range of audiences including schools, demonstrating how CCS can help reach the UK's climate action goals.

As Europe's top ranked institution for video games education, Abertay University and its graduates have a strong track record in delivering similar 'applied games' projects in fields such as education, healthcare and engineering, as well as providing the talent pipeline to Scotland's booming commercial games sector.

Harry Petch from the winning team said:

'With so many talented teams entering the game jam, we're thrilled to be chosen to represent Abertay for this special opportunity. We're really looking forward to working with SSE Thermal to develop a fun and educational game, which will bring carbon capture technology to life for people of all ages. With COP26 coming up in Glasgow, we know how important it is that society takes rapid action on climate change and this is an exciting chance for us to play our part in delivering that important message.'

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said:

'Scotland is a world leader in both energy and video games, and this partnership brings both together in a creative way ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

'We know that young people are fully engaged when it comes to net zero and decarbonisation, so we're excited to see the unique take the winning team will bring to the subject of carbon capture and storage, a cutting-edge technology which we are working to implement at our sites in both Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Keadby in North Lincolnshire.

'We're excited to see the finished product from the team at Abertay, and to launching the game later this year.'

Professor Nigel Seaton, Principal of Abertay University, said:

'It is important that all Scottish organisations engage with COP26 and we are delighted to be partnering with SSE Thermal on a project that will help to educate and engage the public, while also providing an excellent real-world and client-driven experience for our students. Applied games solutions like this are a great way of getting complex messages across to new audiences and I'm sure our winning team will deliver on the challenge they have been set.'

Emelie Edholm, Associate Producer at Junkfish and a graduate of Abertay University, said:

'It is inspiring, and encouraging, to see the creativity that all the teams have shown in the game jam. This is a great opportunity for the Abertay students to make a contribution to expanding the knowledge of this important environmental topic. We at Junkfish are proud to be a small part of seeing Scotland transition to a net zero future.'

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
