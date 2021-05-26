Log in
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE Fiscal Year 2021 Pretax Profit Soared on Disposals, Adjusted EBIT in Line With Views

05/26/2021 | 02:34am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

SSE PLC on Wednesday reported an improved profit for the fiscal year, reflecting exceptional gains on disposals which more than offset the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scotland-based power-generation and networks company made a pretax profit of 2.52 billion pounds ($3.56 billion) for the year to March 31, up from GBP587.6 million for fiscal 2020.

Adjusted operating profit rose 1% to GBP1.51 billion, broadly in line with the GBP1.52 billion market consensus--taken from FactSet and based on nine analysts' forecasts. This included a GBP170 million hit related to the coronavirus pandemic, toward the lower end of the guided range.

The FTSE 100 group intends to recommend a final dividend of 56.6 pence a share, bringing the full-year distribution to 81.0 pence--up from 80.0 pence a year earlier.

For fiscal 2022, SSE didn't provide guidance but said it expects the impact from the Covid-19 to be mainly restricted to its enterprise and business energy business.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SSE PLC 0.98% 1550 Delayed Quote.3.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 845 M 9 688 M 9 688 M
Net income 2021 1 753 M 2 481 M 2 481 M
Net Debt 2021 8 907 M 12 607 M 12 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 16 050 M 22 674 M 22 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 676
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 643,61 GBX
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC3.33%22 674
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.90%143 911
ENEL S.P.A.-1.32%101 572
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.84%88 992
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.65%77 930
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.87%67 837