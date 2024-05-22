Disclaimer

Definitions

The financial information set out in this Preliminary Results Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and UK adopted International Accounting Standards.

In order to present the financial results and performance of the Group in a consistent and meaningful way, SSE applies a number of adjusted accounting measures throughout this financial report. These adjusted measures are used for internal performance management and are believed to present the underlying performance of the Group in the most useful manner for ordinary shareholders and other stakeholders.

The definitions SSE uses for adjusted measures are explained in the Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") section before the Summary Financial Statements. SSE continues to prioritise the monitoring of developing practice in the use of APMs, ensuring the financial information in its results statements is clear, consistent, and relevant to the users of those statements.

For the purpose of calculating the 'Net Debt to EBITDA' metric, 'Net Debt' represents the group's 'Adjusted Net Debt and Hybrid Capital" APM and 'EBITDA' represents the full year group "Adjusted EBITDA" APM and including a further adjustment to remove the proportion of "Adjusted EBITDA" from equity-accounted Joint Ventures which relates to project financed debt.

Important note: Discontinued Operations - Gas Production

On 14 October 2021, the Group completed the sale of its Gas Production business which had been presented as a discontinued operation prior to disposal as the transaction constituted the exit of all activity in that industry. The Group's adjusted measures therefore exclude the contribution from this business in all periods presented. The Group continues to retain a 60% share of the decommissioning obligation of the Gas Production business following disposal. Any adjustments to the decommissioning obligation are accounted for through the Group's consolidated income statement and removed from the Group's adjusted profit measures as the revaluation of the provision is not considered to be part of the Group's core continuing operations.

Important note: Non-controlling equity stake sale

On 30 November 2022, the Group completed the sale of a 25% non-controlling equity stake in Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc ('SHET') (see note 12 of the Summary Financial Statements).

As this transaction did not result in a loss of control, the business continues to be classified as a continuing operation and its result continues to be included within the Group's adjusted profit-based measures, after removing the relevant share of profit attributable to holders of non-controlling equity stakes from the point when the ownership structure changed in accordance with the APM definitions.