SSE : Half Year Results Presentation 2022/23

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by SSE plc solely for use on 16 November 2022 during the presentation of the company's interim results for the period to 30 September 2022. This presentation may not be disclosed or published, nor used by any other person or entity, for any purpose other than assessment of the company's interim results for the period to 30 September 2022, other than with the express and prior written consent of SSE plc. SSE plc does not assume liability for this document if it is used with a purpose other than the above.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management, and are based on information available to the management as at the date of this presentation. Because they relate to future events and are subject to future circumstances, these forward-looking statements are subject to unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may not been in contemplation as at the date of the presentation. As a result, actual financial results, operational performance and other future developments could differ materially from those envisaged by the forward- looking statements. Neither SSE plc nor its affiliates assumes any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

SSE plc gives no express or implied warranty, representation, assurance or undertaking as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information, opinions or statements expressed in the presentation or any other information (whether written or oral) supplied as part of it. Neither SSE plc, its affiliates nor its officers, employees or agents will accept any responsibility or liability of any kind for any damage or loss arising from any use of this presentation or its contents. All and any such responsibility and liability is expressly disclaimed. In particular, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, no representation, warranty, assurance or undertaking is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of any future projections, forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters, or management estimates contained in the presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any SSE plc shares or other securities, or of any of the businesses or assets described in the presentation, and the information contained herein cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

2