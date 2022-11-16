Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:50 16/11/2022 GMT
1612.75 GBX   -1.87%
08:29aSse : Half Year Results Presentation 2022/23
PU
08:22aUK Inflation Data Points to Further BOE Rate Rises
DJ
08:04aFTSE 100 to Edge Lower After Downbeat Asian Session; Geopolitics in Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : Half Year Results Presentation 2022/23

11/16/2022 | 08:29am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WE POWER CHANGE

2022/23 Interim Results

16 November 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by SSE plc solely for use on 16 November 2022 during the presentation of the company's interim results for the period to 30 September 2022. This presentation may not be disclosed or published, nor used by any other person or entity, for any purpose other than assessment of the company's interim results for the period to 30 September 2022, other than with the express and prior written consent of SSE plc. SSE plc does not assume liability for this document if it is used with a purpose other than the above.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management, and are based on information available to the management as at the date of this presentation. Because they relate to future events and are subject to future circumstances, these forward-looking statements are subject to unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may not been in contemplation as at the date of the presentation. As a result, actual financial results, operational performance and other future developments could differ materially from those envisaged by the forward- looking statements. Neither SSE plc nor its affiliates assumes any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

SSE plc gives no express or implied warranty, representation, assurance or undertaking as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information, opinions or statements expressed in the presentation or any other information (whether written or oral) supplied as part of it. Neither SSE plc, its affiliates nor its officers, employees or agents will accept any responsibility or liability of any kind for any damage or loss arising from any use of this presentation or its contents. All and any such responsibility and liability is expressly disclaimed. In particular, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, no representation, warranty, assurance or undertaking is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of any future projections, forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters, or management estimates contained in the presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any SSE plc shares or other securities, or of any of the businesses or assets described in the presentation, and the information contained herein cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

2

AGENDA

16 November 2022

08:30 Interim Results to 30 September 2022 Part 1: Overview

Part 2: Financial Results

Part 3: Operating Outlook and Growth

Part 4: Summary

09:15 Q&A

3

EXECUTION AND DELIVERY ON NZAP

Navigating market volatility and a changing energy landscape

NZAP - One Year On

  • The right strategy at the right time
  • Continuing to create options for investment and growth
  • Boosting energy security, supporting communities, creating green jobs

Balance and Stability

  • Integrated business provides balance sheet strength
  • Resilient business mix results in natural hedges against volatility
  • H1 Adjusted EPS of 41.8p, in line with guidance

Investment and Jobs Creation

  • Investing more than we earn in profits in long term infrastructure
  • Delivering on flagship networks and generation projects
  • Diversification into targeted markets and technologies

1 Pictures left-right: Shetland HVDC link cable; Keadby 2; Seagreen offshore wind farm

4

THE PEOPLE BEHIND DELIVERY

Putting safety and health first

Safety performance

Total recordable injuries

TRIR1

35

30

30

26

25

20

15

0.2

0.15

0.1

0.16

0.15

10

0.05

5

0

0

HY22

HY23

HY22

HY23

Viking turbine base installation

33% increase in

130 number of safe days

contractor working hours

(vs 132 in H1 21/22)

1 Total Recordable Injury Rate - total number of recordable injuries per 100,000 hours worked

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSE PLC
08:29aSse : Half Year Results Presentation 2022/23
PU
08:22aUK Inflation Data Points to Further BOE Rate Rises
DJ
08:04aFTSE 100 to Edge Lower After Downbeat Asian Session; Geopolitics in Focus
DJ
07:56aLONDON BRIEFING: SSE swings to interim loss despite 60% revenue rise
AN
07:43aSSE Swung to 1st Half Pretax Loss After Booking Higher Costs; Backs Guidance
DJ
07:39aSse : invests c.4x more than it makes in profits
PU
07:31aScottish Energy Group SSE Swings to Red in Fiscal H1 as Sales Costs Surge; Interim Divi..
MT
07:30aUK's SSE posts higher half-year profit on high prices, thermal power output
RE
07:10aEarnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Reports H1 Loss GBX-36.40
MT
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 399 M 11 167 M -
Net income 2023 1 206 M 1 433 M -
Net Debt 2023 9 178 M 10 905 M -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 17 620 M 20 936 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 643,50 GBX
Average target price 1 936,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-0.33%20 936
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.19%162 272
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.01%73 502
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.92%70 198
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.62%67 999
ENEL S.P.A.-27.92%53 333