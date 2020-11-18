SSE : Half Year Results statement

Disclaimer

This financial report contains forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters. Because they relate to future events and are subject to future circumstances, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. As a result, actual financial results, operational performance and other future developments could differ materially from those envisaged by the forward-looking statements.

SSE plc gives no express or implied warranty as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or statements expressed herein. Neither SSE plc nor its affiliates assume liability of any kind for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any SSE shares or other securities and the information contained herein cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Definitions

These financial results for the six months to 30 September 2020 are reported under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), as adopted by the EU.

In order to present the financial results and performance of the Group in a consistent and meaningful way, SSE applies a number of adjusted accounting measures throughout this financial report. These adjusted measures are used for internal management reporting purposes and are believed to present the underlying performance of the Group in the most useful manner for ordinary shareholders and other stakeholders.

The definitions SSE uses for adjusted measures are consistently applied and are explained in the Alternative Performance Measures section before the Summary Financial Statements.

In preparing this financial report SSE has been mindful of the commentary issued in May 2016 by the Financial Reporting Council on the European Securities and Markets Authority's Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures. SSE will monitor developing practice in the use of Alternative Performance Measures and will continue to prioritise this, ensuring the financial information in its results statements is clear, consistent and relevant to the users of those statements.

Important note: Discontinued Operations - Gas Production and SSE Energy Services

At 30 September 2020 SSE has assessed that its Gas Production assets should continue to be classified as held for sale and on 15 January 2020 SSE completed the sale of its SSE Energy Services business to OVO Energy Limited (see note 9 of the Summary Financial Statements). Both businesses have been classified as discontinued operations.

The Group's adjusted profit-based measures therefore exclude the contribution from both of these businesses in all periods presented.

Important note: Other disposals

At 30 September 2020 SSE has also assessed that SSE's investment in Multifuel Energy, its Enterprise Contracting and Rail business as well as a 10% stake in the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm development should be classified as held for sale (see note 9 of the Summary Financial Statements). SSE has further disposed of a 50% stake in Slough Multifuel on 2 April 2020, a 51% stake in Seagreen Wind Farm on 3 June 2020, and its investments in Walney offshore wind farm on 2 September 2020 and MapleCo smart-metering on 23 September 2020 (see note 12 of the Summary Financial Statements).

As these businesses do not individually constitute a separate major line of business for SSE, they have not been classified as discontinued operations, and their results continue to be included within the Group's adjusted profit- based measures to the point of disposal.

Impact of planned disposals on the Group's Alternative Performance Measures ('APM')

The following Alternative Performance Measures have been adjusted in all periods presented to exclude the contribution of the Group's Gas Production operations, which continues to be presented as a discontinued operation as at 30 September 2020, and SSE Energy Services, which was disposed on 15 January 2020. However, these measures include the contribution to the point of effective disposal from other businesses or assets held for sale as they have not been classified as discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA;

Adjusted operating profit;

Adjusted net finance costs;

Adjusted profit before tax;

Adjusted current tax charge; and

Adjusted earnings per share.

'Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital', and 'investment and capital expenditure' have not been adjusted as the Group continues to fund the discontinued operations and will continue to do so until the date of disposal. The discontinued operations have no external debt and all intercompany funding to the disposal group continues to eliminate on consolidation, therefore no adjustments are required to the Group's 'adjusted net finance cost' measure.

