Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/17 11:35:28 am
1348 GBX   -0.74%
02:31aSSE : British power generator SSE sees 115 million sterling hit from coronavirus in first half
RE
02:13aSSE : Half Year Sustainability Statement
PU
02:11aSSE : Half Year Results statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SSE : Half Year Results statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:11am EST

INTERIM

RESULTS

For the six months to 30 September 2020

Disclaimer

This financial report contains forward-looking statements about financial and operational matters. Because they relate to future events and are subject to future circumstances, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. As a result, actual financial results, operational performance and other future developments could differ materially from those envisaged by the forward-looking statements.

SSE plc gives no express or implied warranty as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or statements expressed herein. Neither SSE plc nor its affiliates assume liability of any kind for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any SSE shares or other securities and the information contained herein cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Definitions

These financial results for the six months to 30 September 2020 are reported under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), as adopted by the EU.

In order to present the financial results and performance of the Group in a consistent and meaningful way, SSE applies a number of adjusted accounting measures throughout this financial report. These adjusted measures are used for internal management reporting purposes and are believed to present the underlying performance of the Group in the most useful manner for ordinary shareholders and other stakeholders.

The definitions SSE uses for adjusted measures are consistently applied and are explained in the Alternative Performance Measures section before the Summary Financial Statements.

In preparing this financial report SSE has been mindful of the commentary issued in May 2016 by the Financial Reporting Council on the European Securities and Markets Authority's Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures. SSE will monitor developing practice in the use of Alternative Performance Measures and will continue to prioritise this, ensuring the financial information in its results statements is clear, consistent and relevant to the users of those statements.

Important note: Discontinued Operations - Gas Production and SSE Energy Services

At 30 September 2020 SSE has assessed that its Gas Production assets should continue to be classified as held for sale and on 15 January 2020 SSE completed the sale of its SSE Energy Services business to OVO Energy Limited (see note 9 of the Summary Financial Statements). Both businesses have been classified as discontinued operations.

The Group's adjusted profit-based measures therefore exclude the contribution from both of these businesses in all periods presented.

Important note: Other disposals

At 30 September 2020 SSE has also assessed that SSE's investment in Multifuel Energy, its Enterprise Contracting and Rail business as well as a 10% stake in the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm development should be classified as held for sale (see note 9 of the Summary Financial Statements). SSE has further disposed of a 50% stake in Slough Multifuel on 2 April 2020, a 51% stake in Seagreen Wind Farm on 3 June 2020, and its investments in Walney offshore wind farm on 2 September 2020 and MapleCo smart-metering on 23 September 2020 (see note 12 of the Summary Financial Statements).

As these businesses do not individually constitute a separate major line of business for SSE, they have not been classified as discontinued operations, and their results continue to be included within the Group's adjusted profit- based measures to the point of disposal.

Impact of planned disposals on the Group's Alternative Performance Measures ('APM')

The following Alternative Performance Measures have been adjusted in all periods presented to exclude the contribution of the Group's Gas Production operations, which continues to be presented as a discontinued operation as at 30 September 2020, and SSE Energy Services, which was disposed on 15 January 2020. However, these measures include the contribution to the point of effective disposal from other businesses or assets held for sale as they have not been classified as discontinued operations.

  • Adjusted EBITDA;
  • Adjusted operating profit;
  • Adjusted net finance costs;
  • Adjusted profit before tax;
  • Adjusted current tax charge; and
  • Adjusted earnings per share.

'Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital', and 'investment and capital expenditure' have not been adjusted as the Group continues to fund the discontinued operations and will continue to do so until the date of disposal. The discontinued operations have no external debt and all intercompany funding to the disposal group continues to eliminate on consolidation, therefore no adjustments are required to the Group's 'adjusted net finance cost' measure.

i

Table of Contents

HEADLINES..........................................................................................................................

1

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT A

GLANCE ...............................................................................................................................

3

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW......................................................................................................

5

GROUP FINANCIAL REVIEW - six months ended 30 September 2020 ...............................

7

Operating profit performance 2019/20 ..........................................................................................

8

Adjusted earnings per share .........................................................................................................

11

GROUP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2020/21 AND BEYOND ...................................................

12

Outlook for the remainder of 2020/21..........................................................................................

12

Maintaining a strong balance sheet and clear plan for longer-term funding .........................

12

Dividend ...........................................................................................................................................

13

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION...................................................................

15

Investment and capital expenditure .............................................................................................

15

SSE's hedging position..................................................................................................................

16

Summarising Movements on Exceptional Items and Certain Remeasurements .................

18

Reported Profit Before Tax and Earnings Per Share................................................................

19

Financial management and balance sheet.................................................................................

19

SSE's principal joint ventures and associates............................................................................

23

Taxation............................................................................................................................................

24

Impacts of prior year adjustments ................................................................................................

24

Pensions ..........................................................................................................................................

24

BUSINESS UNIT OPERATING REVIEW ............................................................................

25

ECONOMICALLY-REGULATED NETWORKS....................................................................

25

SSEN TRANSMISSION ......................................................................................................

26

SSEN DISTRIBUTION ........................................................................................................

28

INVESTMENT IN SCOTIA GAS NETWORKS (SGN)..........................................................

30

SSE RENEWABLES ...........................................................................................................

31

SSE THERMAL ...................................................................................................................

34

GAS STORAGE ..................................................................................................................

36

SSE BUSINESS ENERGY ..................................................................................................

37

SSE AIRTRICITY ................................................................................................................

38

SSE ENTERPRISE .............................................................................................................

39

ENERGY PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT .............................................................................

40

GAS PRODUCTION - HELD FOR SALE (Discontinued Operation)....................................

40

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES...................................................................

41

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................................

47

Consolidated Income Statement ..................................................................................................

47

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income......................................................

49

Consolidated Balance Sheet.........................................................................................................

50

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ..........................................................................

51

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement ............................................................................................

53

Notes to the Condensed Interim Statements .............................................................................

54

ii

SSE plc

Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020

18 November 2020

HEADLINES

LEADING THE WAY TO NET ZERO - delivery against strategic priorities

  • Total Recordable Injuries in the first six months of the year fell to 27, compared with 35 in the same period last year.
  • Strong operational performance, continuing to establish SSE as the pre-eminent green energy company in the UK and Ireland with strategic progress in key areas, including:
  1. Making significant progress on its £7.5bn investment plan - early construction work under way and key contracts awarded at both Seagreen and Viking, with financial close on the first two phases of the world's largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank expected in the coming days.
  1. Delivering £1.4bn of its £2 billion plus disposal programme announced in June, with gains on sale from Walney, MapleCo and Multifuel Energy expected to total over £900m.
    1. Undertaking prudent financing activity, raising over £2bn in Hybrid Capital and Eurobonds, leaving the Group with no significant refinancing or funding requirements for the next two years.
  • Continued to develop an attractive pipeline of renewables projects that would see SSE treble its renewable output by 2030, with a clear aspiration to reach a run rate of at least 1GW of new assets a year during the second half of this decade.
  • Developed a clear case for investments that would, in all reasonable outcomes, see Transmission RAV exceed £5bn by the end of the RIIO-T2 price control in 2026, with opportunities for further growth beyond this.
  • Led the industry in making the case for an ambitious green economic recovery from the pandemic, in addition to building on its existing science-based carbon targets announced in June by joining the UN Global Compact's Race to Zero pledge - committing to achieving net zero for both direct and indirect emissions, by 2050 at the latest.
  • Established as a principal partner to the UK Government in the run up to and during the COP26 UN climate summit in November 2021.
  • Published a Just Transition strategy on the social implications of delivering net zero and SSE's role in supporting fairness for employees, customers and communities.
  • Continued to support the safe and reliable supply of electricity to the people and organisations who depend upon it in the fight against coronavirus.
  • Not drawn on furlough or any other government support schemes; with its investment programme creating more than 1,000 skilled jobs.

Financial results for six months ended 30 September 2020 - in line with Pre-Close Statement*

  • Adjusted operating profit down 15% to £418.3m / reported operating profit up 183% to £985.1m.
  • Adjusted profit before tax down 26% to £193.9m / reported profit before tax up 544% to £829.5m.
  • Coronavirus impact on operating profit estimated at £115m, none of which has been treated as exceptional.
  • Adjusted earnings per share down 34% to 11.9p, within the expected 10p-12.5p range.
  • Reported earnings per share of 67.7p, versus 6.2p last year.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SSE PLC
02:31aSSE : British power generator SSE sees 115 million sterling hit from coronavirus..
RE
02:13aSSE : Half Year Sustainability Statement
PU
02:11aSSE : Half Year Results statement
PU
11/17SSE : Irish Prime Minister welcomes Joint initiative as SSE Renewables and Echel..
PU
11/16SSE, National Grid, ScottishPower to Build 440km Electricity Highway in the N..
DJ
11/16CAPITA : British outsourcer Capita CFO Patrick Butcher steps down
RE
11/13SSE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/11SSE Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050
DJ
11/11SSE : commits to ‘net zero' carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest
PU
11/04SSE : Talking Tax with SSE's Head of Tax
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 872 M 9 111 M 9 111 M
Net income 2021 711 M 943 M 943 M
Net Debt 2021 9 553 M 12 666 M 12 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 13 943 M 18 479 M 18 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 676
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 439,74 GBX
Last Close Price 1 348,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Director-Group Energy & Commercial
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC-6.29%18 479
NEXTERA ENERGY26.54%152 318
ENEL S.P.A.14.38%97 350
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.20%82 345
ORSTED A/S58.93%73 124
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.92%70 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group