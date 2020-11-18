SSE : Half Year Sustainability Statement 0 11/18/2020 | 02:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT For the six months to 30 September 2020 HY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ALIGNING BUSINESS AND SOCIAL OBJECTIVES SSE's strategic goal is to create value for shareholders and society. SSE recognises that a sustainable company is purpose-led; and that a purpose-led S S E ' S 2 0 3 0 G O A L S : P R O G R E S S I N T H E F I R S T H A L F O F 2 0 2 0 / 2 1 company is one that offers profitable solutions to the world's problems. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprint for addressing global challenges, including climate change, and therefore SSE's four 2030 business goals are aligned to the SDGs most material to its business. This short statement reports SSE's sustainability impacts over the first six months of financial year 2020/21, including detail of progress against its 2030 Goals. It is intended to complement SSE's preliminary results statement covering the same period. More information about SSE's sustainability performance can be found at sse.com/sustainability. SSE welcomes and encourages feedback on this statement and its approach to sustainability. You can get in touch with feedback and comments by emailing sustainability@sse.com. S U P P O R T I N G T H E R E S P O N S E T O C O R O N A V I R U S Cut our carbon intensity by 60% Reduce the carbon intensity of electricity generated by 60% by 2030,compared to 2018 levels, to around 120gCO2/kWh. SSE's carbon intensity of electricity generated increased to 275gCO2e/kWh in the first half of 2020/21, from 261gCO2e/kWh in the first half of 2019/20. Contributing factors to this increase are outlined on page 4. Despite this small increase, overall progress is a 10% decrease in carbon intensity against the 2018 baseline. Treble renewable energy output Develop and build by 2030 more renewable energy to contribute renewable output of 30TWh a year. Good progress was made with SSE Renewables flagship developments which, when operational, will make a significant contribution to the achievement of this 2030 Goal. SSE's renewable generation output* for the first half of 2020/21 was 4,030GWh. See page 5. In March 2020, SSE signed the C-19 Business Pledge, committing to support employees, customers, suppliers and communities through the Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis. SSE has published updates on the support it has been providing, which can be found at sse.com/coronavirus, and examples are also provided throughout this statement. Help accommodate 10m electric vehicles Build electricity network flexibility and infrastructure that helps accommodate 10 million electric vehicles in GB by 2030. SSEN Distribution made good progress on its partnership projects that demonstrate the impacts that increased take up of EVs might have on the UK electricity network, including Project LEO and the launch of the LEVEL project. See page 6 for more information. Champion Fair Tax and a real Living Wage Be the leading company in the UK and Ireland championing Fair Tax and a real Living Wage. Fair Tax: SSE published its Talking Tax 2020 report and gained the Fair Tax Mark for the Seventh year. Living Wage: SSE aligned wages to the annual real Living Wage rate increase and continues to be a member of the Living Wage and Living Hours steering groups. SSE's Living Hours accreditation has been delayed until 2021 due to prioritisation of its response to coronavirus. See page 7. * SSE's total renewable generation for the Group includes SSE Renewables total generation output of 4,008GWh (inc. pumped storage (68GWh) and constrained off wind in GB (223GWh)) and a further (22GWh) of output from biomass (which sits within SSE Enterprise). 2 || SSE HY SUSTAINABILITY RESULTS 2020 SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT SPOTLIGHT ON SSE RENEWABLES Supporting the net-zero transition In the first half of 2020/21, SSE Renewables progressed its flagship development projects which will play a key role in delivering the renewable electricity needed to meet net-zero targets in the UK and Ireland. Early construction work is under way and key contracts awarded for both the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm (SSE Renewables share 50%) and the Seagreen 1 (SSE Renewables share 49%) offshore wind farms. Construction also began of the onshore Viking wind farm in Shetland. Together, these projects will generate over 22TWh annually, or over 7% of the UK's current energy demand. In Ireland, SSE Renewables commenced public consultation on its plans for the next phase of Arklow Bank (520MW) and the Lenalea onshore wind farm (30MW, SSE Renewables share 50%) was successful in the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction. SSE Renewables' pipeline of offshore projects will support the recently announced UK Government target for 40GW of new offshore wind by 2030, and the Irish Government's commitment for 5GW of offshore wind by 2030. SSE Renewables' short- and long-term growth opportunities are outlined in SSE's Half-year Results presentation 2020/21, available at sse.com/investors. A leading grant funder SSE Renewables' community funds provide an important source of funding to communities, many of which are rural and face unique challenges. Its Community Investment Review published in September 2020 highlighted an investment of £8m through the funds in 2019/20 across GB and Ireland. Total fund payments between 2008 and 2050 are expected to be at least £250m, adjusted for inflation. This includes the Viking Energy wind farm fund, with expected payments to the Shetland community over the lifetime of the wind farm totaling £70m (nominal) - the largest UK community fund linked to renewable energy. SSE RENEWABLES (SSER): COMMUNITY FUNDING 2008 TO 2050 With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, SSE Renewables' flexible grant funding approach enabled it to make £1m immediately available to support communities, ensuring the funds could be easily accessed by the organisations best placed to deliver a front-line emergency response. Within six weeks, over £550,000 had been awarded to communities and, by the end of September 2020, awards supporting community coronavirus responses totaled around £1.5m. £1.5m Awarded to communities to support coronavirus responses Innovative partnerships to solve environmental challenges A core environmental challenge for the renewables industry relates to the end-of-life use of the component parts of wind turbines. To restore the natural environment the notion of waste must be rethought and, in a net-zero world, SSE Renewables aims to make a lighter imprint on the natural environment with the wind turbines procured and used. That is why SSE Renewables has joined SusWIND, a UK initiative between industry, academia and government launched in November 2020 to advance technology for sustainable and recyclable wind turbine blades. Bringing together stakeholders in the composites industry and energy sector, the SusWIND collaboration hopes to accelerate the development of technology, processes and materials that address this recyclability challenge for wind turbine blades already in use and to deliver a next generation of recyclable blades. A key objective for SSE Renewables is to meet, as a minimum, the environmental obligations that arise as a result of planning consent for its development projects. As a result, it is innovating with technology partners, Microsoft and Avanade to investigate the potential of machine-learning species recognition software to improve environmental monitoring. An important trial is intended to monitor puffin colonies on the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth in spring 2021. 2013 SSER launches sector-leading regional Sustainable Development Fund with a first-round of £1m for the Scottish Highlands 2018 SSER launches Galway Wind Park fund (SSER share 53.5%), the largest renewables community fund in Ireland 2030 SSER expects to have invested over £100m in communities across the UK and Ireland 2008 SSE Group acquires Airtricity, making it the largest wind operator in the UK and Ireland at the time 2017 2021 2050 First offshore wind funds awarded from the £70m Viking Energy wind farm fund expected to launch SSER expects to have invested at least £250m £6m Beatrice offshore wind farm fund - the largest renewables community fund in UK from its community benefit funds since 2008 3 || SSE HY SUSTAINABILITY RESULTS 2020 SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT TAKING MEANINGFUL CLIMATE ACTION Committing to net zero operational emissions Responding to the challenge of climate change and providing the low-carbon electricity infrastructure that enables the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions in the UK and Ireland is core to SSE's business strategy. In further support of that strategy, in October 2020 the SSE plc Board agreed to commit to the long-term ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions across all its operations (covering both and direct and indirect emissions) by 2050 at the latest. This builds upon its Paris Agreement-aligned,medium-termscience-based carbon targets set in June 2020 and is consistent with both the UK and Irish government ambitions. 1.50C SSE is aligning its operations to a 1.50C warming scenario A Principal Partner of COP26 In November 2020, SSE was confirmed as a Principal Partner of the UK Government for COP26, due to take place in Glasgow 2021. SSE's objective is to support the UK Government's ambitions for a successful climate conference to increase global action to prevent temperature increases of more than 1.50C. The period until November 2021 is important to create momentum, particularly amongst the business community. In support of the Race to Zero, the official pre-COP26 campaign to invigorate action across society, SSE has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5ºC coalition. SSE joins around 300 global companies that have signed up to the initiative, which was established by the UN Global Compact, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and We Mean Business coalition, and will promote its objectives to its business and supply chain partners in the year ahead. Approved science-based carbon targets In April 2020, SSE set medium-term carbon targets, approved by the SBTi, aligned to the Paris Agreement and a 'well below two- degree' pathway. The result of the new targets led to a stretching of SSE's first 2030 business goal. Rather than cutting the carbon intensity of electricity by 50% between 2018 and 2030, the new science- based goal has been reset to cut the carbon intensity of electricity generated by 60% in the same period. 2020/21 is the first year in which progress will be tracked against this - see the 2030 Goal progress box on page 2 for progress during the first half of the year. Full details of SSE Group's SBTi-approved carbon targets can be found on page 23 of its Sustainability Report 2020. In August 2020, SSE's electricity transmission business, SSEN Transmission, had its own series of carbon targets approved by the SBTi, making it the first electricity networks company globally to receive external accreditation for a science-based target in line with a 1.5°C global warming pathway. Detail of these carbon targets can be found on page 20 of SSEN Transmission's Sustainability Report 2019/20. Working with supply chain partners to cut carbon To cut carbon across all of its operations, SSE must work closely with its supply chain partners. It is targeting 50% of its supply chain (by value) to have their own SBTi-approved targets by 2024. In the first half of 2020/21, SSE held 22 workshops with key suppliers to facilitate dialogue and knowledge-sharing around the setting of science-based carbon targets and the challenges and opportunities presented for various industries. Further workshops are planned for the remainder of 2020/21. 22 Workshops held with key suppliers sharing knowledge on science-based carbon targets At 31 March 2020, of SSE's suppliers making up 50% of its spend, 4% had set SBTi approved carbon targets. At 30 September 2020, this had risen to 17%, when accumulating SSE's procurement spend over the 18 months from April 2019 to September 2020. SSE's carbon intensity performance SSE's carbon intensity of electricity generated in the first half of 2020/21 was 275gCO2e/kWh, compared to 261gCO2e/kWh in the same period in 2019/20 - an increase of 5%. This increase was due to lower renewables output in the first half of 2020/21 compared to the first half of the previous year, explanation for which is provided on page 5, in addition to an increase in gas- fired generation output for the period. While there is increasing penetration of renewable generation on the electricity system as a whole, intermittency of supply and variable demand patterns meant that SSE's gas-fired generation output increased due to its plant being called on more frequently to support the electricity system through the Balancing Mechanism. This resulted in an increase in SSE's carbon emissions over the period, which, combined with a reduction in renewable generation output, meant SSE's overall generation output mix was slightly more carbon intensive in the six months to September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. 275gCO2e/kWh Carbon intensity of SSE's generated electricity SSE closed its last coal-fired power station, Fiddler's Ferry, in March 2020. Output from Fiddler's Ferry was limited in the first half of 2019/20 (just 44GWh), so the impacts of the closure have not been reflected in differences between the carbon intensity performance for the first halves of 2019/20 and 2020/21. Coal- fired generation output increased in the second half of 2019/20, in line with SSE's approach to use coal stocks at Fiddler's Ferry ahead of its closure. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

