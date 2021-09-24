SSE : Helping young people build a career with long term, sustainable prospects

SSE is proud to support the next generation of Scotland's energy workers by committing to the Young Person's Guarantee.
Achieving net zero will take a skilled and diverse workforce and supporting more young people into a career in energy will help build the green army delivering a sustainable future.
Operating at the front-line of efforts to deliver a low-carbon future SSE's projects are creating thousands of jobs and opportunities across the country as we deliver £4m of investment, every day, in low-carbon energy and electricity infrastructure over the next five years.
The Guarantee means as a group we will look to extend our current entry level opportunities and utilise the apprenticeship family across our businesses.
John Stewart, HR Director at SSE said:
"As a leading employer in Scotland it is vital that we offer young people a chance to build a career with long term, sustainable prospects.
"Our business is investing £4m a day in low-carbon energy and electricity infrastructure over the next five years . But in order to deliver on ours and the UK's ambitions we're going to need a skilled green army of energy employees.
"By committing to the Young Person's Guarantee we're ensuring the prospects of millions of young people are well aligned with a key growth sector in energy."
