  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SSE plc
  News
  Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/24 03:33:01 am
1633 GBX   -0.73%
03:02aSSE : Helping young people build a career with long term, sustainable prospects
PU
09/21SSE : Response to media speculation
AQ
09/21SSE : Stephen Wheeler appointed as SSE Renewables Managing Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : Helping young people build a career with long term, sustainable prospects

09/24/2021 | 03:02am EDT
SSE is proud to support the next generation of Scotland's energy workers by committing to the Young Person's Guarantee.

Achieving net zero will take a skilled and diverse workforce and supporting more young people into a career in energy will help build the green army delivering a sustainable future.

Operating at the front-line of efforts to deliver a low-carbon future SSE's projects are creating thousands of jobs and opportunities across the country as we deliver £4m of investment, every day, in low-carbon energy and electricity infrastructure over the next five years.

The Guarantee means as a group we will look to extend our current entry level opportunities and utilise the apprenticeship family across our businesses.

John Stewart, HR Director at SSE said:

"As a leading employer in Scotland it is vital that we offer young people a chance to build a career with long term, sustainable prospects.

"Our business is investing £4m a day in low-carbon energy and electricity infrastructure over the next five years . But in order to deliver on ours and the UK's ambitions we're going to need a skilled green army of energy employees.

"By committing to the Young Person's Guarantee we're ensuring the prospects of millions of young people are well aligned with a key growth sector in energy."

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 7 587 M 10 414 M 10 414 M
Net income 2022 895 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2022 8 588 M 11 787 M 11 787 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 17 036 M 23 397 M 23 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 645,00 GBX
Average target price 1 715,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC9.67%23 397
NEXTERA ENERGY5.34%160 668
ENEL S.P.A.-16.14%82 783
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.62%75 811
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.55%67 352
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.51%67 081