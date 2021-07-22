SSE : Q1 Trading Statement 2021/22

This Trading Statement provides an update on operational performance ahead of today's AGM and captures key developments since the publication of SSE's Preliminary Full-year Results Statement on 26 May 2021. SSE remains committed to the five-year dividend plan to March 2023, and will provide guidance on full-year adjusted earnings per share later in the year.

Needs Case for the first of two planned East Coast HVDC links from Peterhead to England is also expected to be submitted by the end of 2021. These are over and above SSEN Transmission's RIIO-T2 Certain View which, alongside additional Uncertainty Mechanism expenditure needed to deliver a pathway towards net zero, could bring total RIIO-T2 expenditure to over £4bn, with the associated Transmission RAV potentially increasing to over £6bn over the same period.

Appointing new members of the SSE Board

In June, SSE announced the appointment of two new non-Executive Directors, The Rt Hon Elish Angiolini QC and Debbie Crosbie, both of whom will join the Board and Nomination Committee on 1 September 2021.

Gregor Alexander, Finance Director, said:

"We have delivered on our purpose through the coronavirus pandemic and are continuing to progress growth opportunities and options arising from our net zero strategy.

"We have an enviable offshore wind pipeline which we are seeking to expand and diversify, options to develop new thermal and pumped storage hydro technologies that will be vitally important in the transition to net zero, and we see significant RAV growth potential in our regulated electricity businesses.

"This represents an exciting future for SSE, and we look forward to updating the market on our capital expenditure and investment plans at our interim results in November. In the meantime, our focus remains on strategic delivery across the group, in doing so creating sustainable value for shareholders and society."

*Given a sales process has been initiated, SSE expects its share of SGN will be treated as held for sale for the 2021/22 financial year.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

SSE Renewables

Output of electricity from renewable sources in which SSE has an ownership interest across the UK and Ireland was 403GWh, or around 19%, below plan in the quarter to 30 June 2021, mainly due to weather conditions. This shortfall represents less than 4% of the annual forecast total output.

Actual output Planned output Actual output for 3 months to for 3 months to for 3 months to 30 June 2021 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Onshore wind generation output - GWh 791 988 878 inc. constrained off output Offshore wind generation output - GWh 290 393 410 inc. constrained off output Conventional hydro generation output - 593 696 674 GWh

