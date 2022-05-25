Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/24 11:35:23 am EDT
1766.00 GBX   -7.85%
02:52aUK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit
RE
02:44aSSE Raises Medium-Term Guidance; Says Profits Will Grow Again This Year
DJ
05/24Citigroup Drops SSE To Neutral From Buy, Raises PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSE Raises Medium-Term Guidance; Says Profits Will Grow Again This Year

05/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


SSE PLC on Wednesday raised earnings growth guidance for the five years to March 2026, reported higher profits for fiscal 2022 and said that they will rise again this year.

The U.K. energy group now expects to deliver an adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate of between 7% and 10% in that five-year period, up from previous forecasts of 5%-7%. SSE said that this is based on its strong performance in fiscal 2022, higher inflation forecasts, higher and volatile energy commodity prices and increased value creation potential for its thermal, hydro and gas storage assets.

The FTSE 100 company reported a pretax profit of 3.48 billion pounds ($4.36 billion) in the year ended March 31, up from GBP2.42 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS rose 22% to 95.4 pence, within the company's guidance range of between 92 pence and 97 pence.

The group declared a final dividend of 60.2 pence a share, bringing the full-year payment to 85.7 pence--up from 81.0 pence in fiscal 2021. The company's dividend is linked to inflation but will be cut in fiscal 2024.

SSE said that it expects adjusted EPS of at least 120 pence for fiscal 2023, and that it has started a sales process for a 25% share of its SSEN Transmission business which is expected to formally start in the summer.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 0243ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.39% 7484.35 Delayed Quote.1.75%
PLC S.P.A. -2.40% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
SSE PLC -7.85% 1766 Delayed Quote.7.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 574 M 9 482 M 9 482 M
Net income 2022 1 092 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net Debt 2022 8 475 M 10 610 M 10 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 18 719 M 23 435 M 23 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 766,00 GBX
Average target price 1 906,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC7.10%23 435
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.02%142 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.63%85 313
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.12%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.92%75 673
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.10%67 467