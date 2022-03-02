Log in
SSE : Recruiting the next generation of net zero heroes

03/02/2022 | 04:57am EST
SSE, the UK's clean energy champion, has kicked off its latest apprenticeship recruitment campaign, as it looks to step up delivery of its £12.5bn Net Zero Acceleration Programme.

The business has said it needs a green army of energy workers for a range of positions across the UK as it looks to deliver net zero.

Speaking as the recruitment campaign launched, Director of HR at SSE, John Stewart, said: "I very much see apprentices as being a key component of the workforce to deliver our net zero acceleration programme.

"Really ambitious climate change targets have been set, and going forward, we think that young people have a great opportunity to become the next generation of low-carbon worker, and to help us make good on those commitments."

John StewartDirector of HR

John continued: "Our apprenticeship programme is really big, by UK standards, and gives young people a fantastic platform to earn while they learn, and secure long-term sustainable careers, at a company that is leading the way in the fight against climate change."

This year the business is recruiting for 90 positions.

Many of the roles available are in rural areas, providing high-quality, well-paid training opportunities which support local economies and communities across the UK.

Jobs include apprentice jointers, linespersons and electrical fitters working on the electricity networks in the north of Scotland and central southern England, preserving and developing the pylons, poles and wires that deliver green energy to millions.

Technician roles are also available in SSE's Renewables business, which is responsible for building and maintaining cutting edge assets Dogger Bank, which will soon be the biggest offshore wind farm in the world.

Apprenticeship roles will also be available in SSE's Thermal and Energy Services businesses.

Most apprenticeships take four years to complete and the offer participants the opportunity to gain a nationally recognised qualification.

For more information visit our careers website.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
