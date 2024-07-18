A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

There are 1,096,240,818 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in issue as at 18 July 2024. This figure includes 2,774,092 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. The total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,093,466,726 as at 18 July 2024.