SSE PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SSE plc was held at the Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 12.30pm. All 24 Resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were passed by shareholders on a poll. The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:
RESOLUTION
VOTES
%
VOTES
%
VOTES
% of ISC
VOTES
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
VOTED
WITHHELD
1.
Receive the Report and Accounts 2024
779,974,753
99.42
4,530,860
0.58
784,505,613
71.74%
510,367
2.
Approve the Remuneration Report 2024
768,728,485
97.97
15,943,530
2.03
784,672,015
71.76%
343,964
3.
Declare a final dividend
783,949,107
99.89
883,279
0.11
784,832,386
71.77%
179,788
4.
Re-elect Elish Angiolini
767,691,863
97.83
17,035,595
2.17
784,727,458
71.77%
286,623
5.
Re-elect John Bason
769,961,630
98.12
14,751,880
1.88
784,713,510
71.76%
300,641
6.
Re-elect Tony Cocker
767,785,830
97.84
16,934,436
2.16
784,720,266
71.76%
294,393
7.
Re-elect Debbie Crosbie
768,732,819
97.97
15,908,414
2.03
784,641,233
71.76%
373,426
8.
Re-elect Helen Mahy
767,667,146
97.83
17,046,806
2.17
784,713,952
71.76%
300,140
9.
Re-elect Sir John Manzoni
755,783,930
96.31
28,983,516
3.69
784,767,446
71.77%
246,307
10.
Elect Barry O'Regan
784,104,466
99.92
626,993
0.08
784,731,459
71.77%
282,633
11.
Re-elect Alistair Phillips-Davies
783,548,602
99.85
1,198,140
0.15
784,746,742
71.77%
267,350
12.
Re-elect Martin Pibworth
781,717,933
99.62
3,019,505
0.38
784,737,438
71.77%
276,653
13.
Re-elect Melanie Smith
765,554,853
97.56
19,168,654
2.44
784,723,507
71.76%
290,485
14.
Re-elect Angela Strank
767,686,736
97.83
17,050,544
2.17
784,737,280
71.77%
276,712
15.
Elect Maarten Wetselaar
784,346,634
99.97
272,824
0.03
784,619,458
71.76%
394,634
16.
Re-appoint Ernst & Young as Auditor
780,944,427
99.52
3,766,944
0.48
784,711,371
71.76%
302,721
17.
Authorise the Audit Committee to agree the Auditor's
remuneration
784,454,991
99.97
273,388
0.03
784,728,379
71.77%
285,684
18.
Receive the Net Zero Transition Report 2024
753,810,019
98.20
13,827,271
1.80
767,637,290
70.20%
17,376,338
19.
Authorise the Directors to allot shares
746,046,677
95.07
38,690,208
4.93
784,736,885
71.77%
276,639
20.
Authorise renewal of Scrip Dividend Scheme
780,788,996
99.50
3,950,966
0.50
784,739,962
71.77%
261,644
21.
Special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights:
general
690,344,287
87.99
94,239,925
12.01
784,584,212
71.75%
418,287
22.
Special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights:
specific
653,860,009
83.34
130,735,877
16.66
784,595,886
71.75%
406,262
23.
Special resolution to authorise the Company to
purchase its own Ordinary Shares
780,345,352
99.45
4,330,991
0.55
784,676,343
71.76%
326,155
Special resolution to approve 14 days' notice of
24.
general meetings
742,238,968
94.61
42,306,583
5.39
784,545,551
71.75%
448,943
Notes:
- A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
- There are 1,096,240,818 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in issue as at 18 July 2024. This figure includes 2,774,092 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. The total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,093,466,726 as at 18 July 2024.
