SSE PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SSE plc was held at the Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 12.30pm. All 24 Resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were passed by shareholders on a poll. The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:

RESOLUTION

VOTES

%

VOTES

%

VOTES

% of ISC

VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

VOTED

WITHHELD

1.

Receive the Report and Accounts 2024

779,974,753

99.42

4,530,860

0.58

784,505,613

71.74%

510,367

2.

Approve the Remuneration Report 2024

768,728,485

97.97

15,943,530

2.03

784,672,015

71.76%

343,964

3.

Declare a final dividend

783,949,107

99.89

883,279

0.11

784,832,386

71.77%

179,788

4.

Re-elect Elish Angiolini

767,691,863

97.83

17,035,595

2.17

784,727,458

71.77%

286,623

5.

Re-elect John Bason

769,961,630

98.12

14,751,880

1.88

784,713,510

71.76%

300,641

6.

Re-elect Tony Cocker

767,785,830

97.84

16,934,436

2.16

784,720,266

71.76%

294,393

7.

Re-elect Debbie Crosbie

768,732,819

97.97

15,908,414

2.03

784,641,233

71.76%

373,426

8.

Re-elect Helen Mahy

767,667,146

97.83

17,046,806

2.17

784,713,952

71.76%

300,140

9.

Re-elect Sir John Manzoni

755,783,930

96.31

28,983,516

3.69

784,767,446

71.77%

246,307

10.

Elect Barry O'Regan

784,104,466

99.92

626,993

0.08

784,731,459

71.77%

282,633

11.

Re-elect Alistair Phillips-Davies

783,548,602

99.85

1,198,140

0.15

784,746,742

71.77%

267,350

12.

Re-elect Martin Pibworth

781,717,933

99.62

3,019,505

0.38

784,737,438

71.77%

276,653

13.

Re-elect Melanie Smith

765,554,853

97.56

19,168,654

2.44

784,723,507

71.76%

290,485

14.

Re-elect Angela Strank

767,686,736

97.83

17,050,544

2.17

784,737,280

71.77%

276,712

15.

Elect Maarten Wetselaar

784,346,634

99.97

272,824

0.03

784,619,458

71.76%

394,634

16.

Re-appoint Ernst & Young as Auditor

780,944,427

99.52

3,766,944

0.48

784,711,371

71.76%

302,721

17.

Authorise the Audit Committee to agree the Auditor's

remuneration

784,454,991

99.97

273,388

0.03

784,728,379

71.77%

285,684

18.

Receive the Net Zero Transition Report 2024

753,810,019

98.20

13,827,271

1.80

767,637,290

70.20%

17,376,338

19.

Authorise the Directors to allot shares

746,046,677

95.07

38,690,208

4.93

784,736,885

71.77%

276,639

20.

Authorise renewal of Scrip Dividend Scheme

780,788,996

99.50

3,950,966

0.50

784,739,962

71.77%

261,644

21.

Special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights:

general

690,344,287

87.99

94,239,925

12.01

784,584,212

71.75%

418,287

22.

Special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights:

specific

653,860,009

83.34

130,735,877

16.66

784,595,886

71.75%

406,262

23.

Special resolution to authorise the Company to

purchase its own Ordinary Shares

780,345,352

99.45

4,330,991

0.55

784,676,343

71.76%

326,155

Special resolution to approve 14 days' notice of

24.

general meetings

742,238,968

94.61

42,306,583

5.39

784,545,551

71.75%

448,943

Notes:

  1. A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  2. There are 1,096,240,818 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in issue as at 18 July 2024. This figure includes 2,774,092 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. The total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,093,466,726 as at 18 July 2024.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 15:28:06 UTC.