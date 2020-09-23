SSE : Sale of SSE's equity share in MapleCo

SSE, OMERS and Ontario Teachers', the co-founding shareholders in leading meter asset provider MapleCo, have agreed the sale of a 100% equity interest in the company to Equitix.
Further details can be found in a joint statement issued by the companies today.
Based on its 33% equity share, SSE will receive net proceeds of around £90m on closing, expected by the end of 2020.
The transaction is consistent with SSE's plan to secure value from disposals of non-core assets in order to recycle capital and sharpen its focus on businesses core to the transition to net zero emissions.
Disclaimer
SSE plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 16:49:02 UTC