SSE plc

SSE PLC

(SSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSE : Sale of SSE's equity share in MapleCo

09/23/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

SSE, OMERS and Ontario Teachers', the co-founding shareholders in leading meter asset provider MapleCo, have agreed the sale of a 100% equity interest in the company to Equitix.

Further details can be found in a joint statement issued by the companies today.

Based on its 33% equity share, SSE will receive net proceeds of around £90m on closing, expected by the end of 2020.

The transaction is consistent with SSE's plan to secure value from disposals of non-core assets in order to recycle capital and sharpen its focus on businesses core to the transition to net zero emissions.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 16:49:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 6 849 M 8 741 M 8 741 M
Net income 2021 693 M 885 M 885 M
Net Debt 2021 10 130 M 12 929 M 12 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 6,90%
Capitalization 12 132 M 15 453 M 15 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 676
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 419,05 GBX
Last Close Price 1 175,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC-18.28%15 453
NEXTERA ENERGY14.82%136 151
ENEL S.P.A.3.52%87 136
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.42%75 406
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.86%65 042
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.34%60 813
