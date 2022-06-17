SSE : Summary Annual Report 2022 (online)

Log in
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:24 2022-06-17 am EDT
1608.75 GBX   +0.70%
In November 2021, SSE announced its Net Zero Acceleration Programme to add impetus to decarbonisation of the energy system and consolidate its standing as a national clean energy champion in both the UK and Ireland.

Central to the Net Zero Acceleration Programme are a fully-funded £12.5bn capital expenditure plan to 2026 focused on low-carbon electricity assets and infrastructure, and ambitious 2031 targets aligned to a 1.5°C global warming pathway.

Events in the months since November 2021 have underscored SSE's belief that its net zero focused strategy, delivered by a balanced mix of market-based and economically-regulated businesses, offers the optimal route to sustainable growth for the Group and value creation for all stakeholders.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 574 M 9 331 M 9 331 M
Net income 2022 1 092 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
Net Debt 2022 8 503 M 10 477 M 10 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 16 933 M 20 863 M 20 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-3.12%20 863
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.09%139 224
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.11%76 636
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.93%70 424
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.11%65 950
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.32%60 409