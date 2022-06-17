SSE : Summary Annual Report 2022 (online)

In November 2021, SSE announced its Net Zero Acceleration Programme to add impetus to decarbonisation of the energy system and consolidate its standing as a national clean energy champion in both the UK and Ireland.

Central to the Net Zero Acceleration Programme are a fully-funded £12.5bn capital expenditure plan to 2026 focused on low-carbon electricity assets and infrastructure, and ambitious 2031 targets aligned to a 1.5°C global warming pathway.

Events in the months since November 2021 have underscored SSE's belief that its net zero focused strategy, delivered by a balanced mix of market-based and economically-regulated businesses, offers the optimal route to sustainable growth for the Group and value creation for all stakeholders.