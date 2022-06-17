SSE : Summary Annual Report 2022 (online)

In November 2021, SSE announced its Net Zero Acceleration Programme to add impetus to decarbonisation of the energy system and consolidate its standing as a national clean energy champion in both the UK and Ireland.
Central to the Net Zero Acceleration Programme are a fully-funded £12.5bn capital expenditure plan to 2026 focused on low-carbon electricity assets and infrastructure, and ambitious 2031 targets aligned to a 1.5°C global warming pathway.
Events in the months since November 2021 have underscored SSE's belief that its net zero focused strategy, delivered by a balanced mix of market-based and economically-regulated businesses, offers the optimal route to sustainable growth for the Group and value creation for all stakeholders.
Disclaimer
SSE plc published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:42:02 UTC.