Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11:55 2023-05-24 am EDT
1901.00 GBX   +1.68%
03:00aStocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
02:50aSSE Swung to Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs; Retains Ownership of SSEN Distribution
DJ
02:46aSse : announces plans to invest up to £40bn in low-carbon energy infrastructure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE Swung to Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs; Retains Ownership of SSEN Distribution

05/24/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


SSE said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax loss for fiscal 2023 after booking higher costs, and that retaining 100% ownership of the SSEN distribution business was the right strategy at this time.

The FTSE 100 company reported a pretax loss for the year ended March 31 of 205.6 million pounds ($255.3 million) compared with a pretax profit of GBP3.48 billion for fiscal 2022.

Adjusted pretax profit--a metric which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was GBP2.18 billion compared with GBP1.16 billion.

Revenue rose to GBP12.49 billion from GBP8.7 billion. Nine analysts polled by FactSet had a revenue consensus of GBP10.59 billion.

Adjusted EPS rose to 166.0 pence a share from 95.4 pence. The company had guided for an adjusted EPS of at least 160 pence for fiscal 2023.

The group declared a final dividend of 67.7 pence a share, taking the full-year dividend to 96.7 pence a share. The company has guided for a full-year dividend of 85.7 pence a share.

The U.K. energy group said that adjusted EPS for fiscal 2024 will be over 150 pence a share, and that capital expenditure and investment for the year will be over GBP2.8 billion.

"We have both the financial footing and capabilities to go after high quality growth opportunities that will create value for years to come," the company said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 0249ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.10% 7762.95 Delayed Quote.4.28%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.03% 1152.2 Real-time Quote.7.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.98% 1558.26 Real-time Quote.3.57%
SSE PLC -0.05% 1869.5 Delayed Quote.9.20%
All news about SSE PLC
03:00aStocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
02:50aSSE Swung to Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs; Retains Ownership of SSEN Di..
DJ
02:46aSse : announces plans to invest up to £40bn in low-carbon energy infrastructure
PU
02:34aBritish Utility SSE Posts FY23 Loss; Revenue Grows
MT
02:14aUK's SSE posts 89% jump in annual profit
RE
02:13aSSE Likely to Raise Long-term Electricity Transmission Outlook, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Reports FY23 Revenue GBP12.49B
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Reports FY23 Loss GBX-11.4
MT
05/23Sse : unveils redevelopment plans for Sloy hydro-electric Power Station
PU
04/24SSE plc - Chief Financial Officer appointment
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 227 M 12 703 M 12 703 M
Net income 2023 1 885 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net Debt 2023 8 644 M 10 737 M 10 737 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,76x
Yield 2023 5,12%
Capitalization 20 240 M 25 141 M 25 141 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 869,50 GBX
Average target price 2 070,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Margaret Mahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC9.20%25 141
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.29%150 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.54%79 001
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.64%77 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.70%69 937
ENEL S.P.A.19.90%66 012
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer