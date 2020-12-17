Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SSE : Viking Energy Wind Farm bring £4.5million boost to more than 30 companies across Shetland

12/17/2020 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Nicols of S Malcolmson Plant Ltd and Brian Allan of FLJ, two local companies working on the Viking project in Shetland.

17 December 2020: SSE Renewables has announced that more than £4.5 million has been spent so far with local suppliers in the initial stages of the Viking Energy Wind Farm project.

Between June and the end of November, more than 30 companies in Shetland have already benefitted from their involvement, including Tulloch Developments Limited, whose team of 25 skilled local workers recently completed an access road.

SSE Renewables' Derek Hastings who is director of the project said:

'Working closely with local businesses and tradespeople is crucial to every SSE Renewables development as we want to make sure the financial benefits of our projects are shared with the communities that we are part of.

'Over the coming years, there'll be many more opportunities for local businesses of all sizes and tradespeople in Shetland to enter the supply chain as the project progresses.

'These opportunities will range from providing equipment and trade services, to working on-site during construction, to providing operational support once the turbines start turning.

'We will continue to make it our priority to ensure a wide variety of employment opportunities are made available to as many local people as possible.'

Currently, the project has 52 local workers who are employed by R.J. McLeod and SSE Renewables. It is planned that this number will increase as the build progresses.

Project colleagues are now working in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, through their Open4Business web portal, to make sure potential suppliers can find out about opportunities as easily as possible.

For more information visit www.o4b-highlandsandislands.com to register for updates and latest contracting opportunities.

Interested companies can also contact vikingwindfarm@sse.com to discuss how they can work directly with the Viking Wind Farm Project.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 14:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SSE PLC
09:21aSSE : Viking Energy Wind Farm bring £4.5million boost to more than 30 companies ..
PU
12/15SSE : Thermal joins the Hydrogen Taskforce
PU
12/15SSE : Time to ensure we're on board the EV bus for net zero
PU
12/14SSE : Breaking ground on Seagreen brings local economic boost
PU
12/14SSE : Statement on UK Government's Energy White Paper
PU
12/11SSE : UK Prime Minister hails Dogger Bank's role in country's power future
PU
12/11SSE : UK Prime Minister champions Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
PU
12/09SSE : Statement on CCC 6th Carbon Budget
PU
12/09SSE : recertified with Business Working Responsibly Mark in Ireland
PU
12/08Ofgem approves 40 billion pound investment plan for energy network
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 880 M 9 357 M 9 357 M
Net income 2021 827 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net Debt 2021 9 325 M 12 682 M 12 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 15 387 M 20 756 M 20 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 676
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 486,89 GBX
Last Close Price 1 487,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Director-Group Energy & Commercial
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC3.41%20 756
NEXTERA ENERGY22.96%145 833
ENEL S.P.A.15.41%101 028
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.66%84 020
ORSTED A/S57.04%74 369
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.66%66 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ