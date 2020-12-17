SSE : Viking Energy Wind Farm bring £4.5million boost to more than 30 companies across Shetland

John Nicols of S Malcolmson Plant Ltd and Brian Allan of FLJ, two local companies working on the Viking project in Shetland.

17 December 2020: SSE Renewables has announced that more than £4.5 million has been spent so far with local suppliers in the initial stages of the Viking Energy Wind Farm project.

Between June and the end of November, more than 30 companies in Shetland have already benefitted from their involvement, including Tulloch Developments Limited, whose team of 25 skilled local workers recently completed an access road.

SSE Renewables' Derek Hastings who is director of the project said:

'Working closely with local businesses and tradespeople is crucial to every SSE Renewables development as we want to make sure the financial benefits of our projects are shared with the communities that we are part of.

'Over the coming years, there'll be many more opportunities for local businesses of all sizes and tradespeople in Shetland to enter the supply chain as the project progresses.

'These opportunities will range from providing equipment and trade services, to working on-site during construction, to providing operational support once the turbines start turning.

'We will continue to make it our priority to ensure a wide variety of employment opportunities are made available to as many local people as possible.'

Currently, the project has 52 local workers who are employed by R.J. McLeod and SSE Renewables. It is planned that this number will increase as the build progresses.

Project colleagues are now working in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, through their Open4Business web portal, to make sure potential suppliers can find out about opportunities as easily as possible.

For more information visit www.o4b-highlandsandislands.com to register for updates and latest contracting opportunities.

Interested companies can also contact vikingwindfarm@sse.com to discuss how they can work directly with the Viking Wind Farm Project.