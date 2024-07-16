(Alliance News) - SSE PLC and TotalEnergies SE on Tuesday announced a partnership to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

SSE and TotalEnergies are energy companies based in Perth, Scotland and Paris respectively.

The two firms will establish a new company under the brand "Source" that will deploy charging points across the UK and Ireland to become a "major player" in the sector.

Over the next five years, the joint venture hopes to gain 20% market share through the deployment of 6,000 high-power charging points grouped in 300 hubs around prime locations in and around urban areas.

"We want to offer our customers - passenger cars and fleet alike - a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind. This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the UK, combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity," said Mathieu Soulas, vice president new mobilities at TotalEnergies.

SSE shares were up 0.3% to 1,827.12 pence each in London on Tuesday morning. TotalEnergies shares were down 0.5% to EUR62.98 each in Paris.

