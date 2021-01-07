Log in
SSE plc

SSE PLC

(SSE)
SSE : completes sale of Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange Multifuel assets

01/07/2021
SSE has now completed the sale of its 50% share in energy-from-waste ventures Multifuel Energy Limited (MEL1) and Multifuel Energy 2 Limited (MEL2) to First Sentier Investors for a total cash consideration of £995m, following antitrust approval from the European Commission.

The sale, which was announced in October 2020 pending approval, consists of the operational Ferrybridge Multifuel 1 and Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 facilities (MEL1), as well as the Skelton Grange Multifuel development project (MEL2), all in West Yorkshire.

This sale is part of SSE's strategy to secure at least £2bn from the disposal of non-core assets by autumn 2021, with over £1.5bn now achieved. The proceeds will help fund the company's plans to invest £7.5bn in low-carbon energy infrastructure over the next five years, driving the UK's transition to a net-zero future.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
