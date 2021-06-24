Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/24 11:30:00 am
1518 GBX   +0.36%
11:29aSSE  : Two new non-Executive Directors appointed to the SSE Board
PU
06/23SSE  : Inspiring the next generation of female engineers
PU
06/23SSE  : launches bumper new diversity programme for job hunters
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : Two new non-Executive Directors appointed to the SSE Board

06/24/2021 | 11:29am EDT
The Board of SSE plc is pleased to announce the appointment of two new non-Executive Directors, The Rt Hon Elish Angiolini QC and Debbie Crosbie, both of whom will join the Board and Nomination Committee on 1 September 2021.

The appointments are the result of a comprehensive search and selection process. Following these appointments, the Board of SSE plc will comprise the Chair, three Executive Directors and eight non-Executive Directors; and will comprise six men and six women.

The Rt Hon Elish Angiolini QC

Elish has been Principal of St Hugh's College, Oxford since 2012 and is also a Pro-Vice Chancellor of Oxford University and Chancellor of the University of the West of Scotland. Prior to her career in academia, Elish had an extensive public sector legal career, serving as Lord Advocate of Scotland from 2006 to 2011 - across two government administrations - having previously been Solicitor General for Scotland. Since then she has also carried out a number of independent public inquiries and reviews for both the UK and Scottish Governments.

Elish is Chair of the Disciplinary Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) and a non-Executive Board member of the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland. She acts as a Patron of several charities and was awarded a Damehood in 2011 for her legal achievements.

Debbie Crosbie

Debbie is currently Chief Executive Officer of TSB and has over 25 years of experience in Scottish financial services. Prior to her appointment at TSB in 2019 she was an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Clydesdale Bank, having worked for 22 years at National Australia Bank Group Europe.

Debbie is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a member of the Glasgow Economic Leadership Board and the Strathclyde University Business School Advisory Board.

Each Director of SSE plc is subject to annual re-appointment and these new appointments to the Board from September 2021 will be the subject of separate resolutions at the Company's Annual General Meeting 2022.

Sir John Manzoni, Chair of SSE plc, said:
'I am very pleased that Elish and Debbie are joining SSE's Board. Elish has exceptional legal and academic experience and Debbie has a wealth of financial knowledge so both will bring deep insights from their extensive careers. Both will bring a Scottish and wider perspective and will add further depth to the Board. I look forward to working with them, the rest of the Board and the wider SSE team as we continue to take SSE forward, in doing so, helping the UK and other countries deliver on net zero ambitions'.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
