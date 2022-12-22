Advanced search
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:18 2022-12-22 am EST
1724.75 GBX   +0.51%
05:43aSse : recognised with ‘A' score for transparency on climate change
PU
02:39aUK Engineering Group Tekmar Wins Contract to Deliver Cable Protection Systems for Dogger Bank C Wind Farm
MT
12/21IN BRIEF: SSE Managing Director Wheeler sells GBP50,000 in shares
AN
SSE : recognised with ‘A' score for transparency on climate change

12/22/2022 | 05:43am EST
SSE has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List'.

Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Perth headquartered SSE is one of a small number of companies that achieved an 'A' out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don't disclose or provided insufficient information are scored an F.

Rachel McEwen, Chief Sustainability Officer from SSE said:

"We are pleased to have been recognised by CDP with the award of an 'A' for our leadership on climate change. Our entire business strategy is focused on developing the assets and infrastructure that will support a net zero energy system. We are investing up to £25bn in the UK and Ireland in this decade alone, building the world's largest offshore wind farm, upgrading electricity networks to bring all that clean energy to where it is needed and pioneering new technologies like Carbon Capture & Storage and Hydrogen that will be crucial to balancing a renewables-led system and decarbonising industry. And we want to do all this while enabling a just transition for consumers, working people, and their communities."

"And as large energy infrastructure company we know we must have our own house in order, that is why we have a net zero transition plan (link) which sets out targets and actions for achieving net zero. Our core goal is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2040, and we have a series of interim science-based targets verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) that provide concrete steps towards that goal."

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, said:
"Congratulations to all the companies on this year's A List; environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world - from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature - the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever. We must decarbonize half of global GHG emissions and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale - there is no route to 1.5°C without nature. As CDP continues to raise the bar on what qualifies as climate, forests and water leadership, we hope to see the ambitions and actions of companies on the A List - and those wanting a place on it - do the same."

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
