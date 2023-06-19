Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:42:25 2023-06-19 am EDT
1857.00 GBX   -0.38%
06:23aSse : responds to Labour Party's speech on UK's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower
PU
06/16Sse : Notice of AGM 2023
PU
06/16Sse : Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE : responds to Labour Party's speech on UK's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower

06/19/2023 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Responding to the speech by the UK Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer on the country's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower, SSE Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said:

"We know building a clean homegrown energy system will not only help lower bills, tackle climate change and boost energy security but also deliver good green jobs in communities across the UK.

"SSE alone could invest up to £40bn in the next decade supporting tens of thousands of jobs from Shetland to the Isle of Wight.

"Unlocking this potential requires policymakers to make the UK the easiest place in the world to invest in and build clean energy projects including offshore wind, electricity networks, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), hydrogen and other low carbon infrastructure.

"It's now time for the UK to move from ambition to action and we look forward to working with all political parties to deliver the benefits of this country's massive clean energy potential."

Attachments

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SSE PLC
06:23aSse : responds to Labour Party's speech on UK's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower
PU
06/16Sse : Notice of AGM 2023
PU
06/16Sse : Proxy Form
PU
06/16Sse : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/16Sse : Group Risk Report
PU
06/16Sse : Sustainability Report
PU
06/16Sse : Net Zero Transition Report
PU
06/12Goldman Sachs cuts Great Portland to 'sell'
AN
06/06SSE to pay near GBP10 million penalty for licence breach
AN
06/06SSE Generation Faces GBP10 Million Fine in Transmission Constraint Rules Probe
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 11 254 M 14 428 M 14 428 M
Net income 2024 1 564 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net Debt 2024 8 590 M 11 012 M 11 012 M
P/E ratio 2024 12,6x
Yield 2024 3,22%
Capitalization 20 180 M 25 872 M 25 872 M
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
EV / Sales 2025 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 864,00 GBX
Average target price 2 101,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Margaret Mahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC8.88%25 872
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.58%152 950
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.14%81 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.49%78 247
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.50%71 039
ENEL S.P.A.21.49%67 823
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer