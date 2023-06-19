SSE : responds to Labour Party's speech on UK's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower

Responding to the speech by the UK Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer on the country's potential as a Clean Energy Superpower, SSE Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said:

"We know building a clean homegrown energy system will not only help lower bills, tackle climate change and boost energy security but also deliver good green jobs in communities across the UK.

"SSE alone could invest up to £40bn in the next decade supporting tens of thousands of jobs from Shetland to the Isle of Wight.

"Unlocking this potential requires policymakers to make the UK the easiest place in the world to invest in and build clean energy projects including offshore wind, electricity networks, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), hydrogen and other low carbon infrastructure.

"It's now time for the UK to move from ambition to action and we look forward to working with all political parties to deliver the benefits of this country's massive clean energy potential."