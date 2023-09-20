Responding to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's speech on the UK's Net Zero policies a spokesperson for SSE said:
"While there is clearly political debate around how best to bring consumers on the journey, importantly, there is still a strong consensus around the need to get to a net zero destination with its associated energy security benefits, and at SSE we will work with all parties and stakeholders to accelerate the build-out of low-carbon electricity infrastructure like networks and renewables that will be needed to get us there."
