SSE to Pay GBP9.8 Million for License Breach, UK Energy Watchdog Says

U.K. energy regulator Ofgem said Tuesday that SSE will pay 9.8 million pounds ($12.2 million) for breaching its license following an investigation.

Ofgem said the FTSE 100 company had secured excessive payments from the National Grid electricity system operator in exchange for reducing output at the Foyers pumped storage power station in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

The regulator said that in 2020, SSE made the bid prices it charged the electricity system operator to reduce Foyers's output "significantly more expensive," including in periods of transmission constraint.

"We have concluded that the bids submitted resulted in SSE obtaining a profit which was significantly greater than that which it would have obtained absent the transmission constraint, and so was in breach of the transmission constraint license condition," Ofgem said.

