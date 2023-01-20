Advanced search
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:01:50 2023-01-20 am EST
1735.00 GBX   +1.94%
03:10aSSE to cut payout amid focus on investment; ups EPS guidance
AN
02:52aUK retail sales fall in December; US Fed to stay firm
AN
02:50aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Losses in Previous Session
DJ
SSE to cut payout amid focus on investment; ups EPS guidance

01/20/2023 | 03:10am EST
(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Friday said it is on track to deliver "record investment" of over GBP2.5 billion in its current financial year, though growth in output from non-renewables outpaced renewables.

Meanwhile, the Perth, Scotland-based electricity utility increased its adjusted earnings per share expectations for financial year 2023 ending March 31 by 25% to 150 pence from previously anticipated 120p and 57% higher than the 95.4p recorded in financial year 2022. Back then, the year-on-year increase was 22%.

To allow for an increase in investment, SSE will reduce its dividend from financial year 2024 onward. For financial year 2023, SSE intends to pay a dividend of 85.7p per share plus retail price index, compared to 85.7p paid for financial year 2022. From financial year 2024, this is set to rebase to 60p per share, with anticipated dividend increase of 5% per year for financial years 2025 and 2026.

SSE said that, over the 9 months to December 31, its output from gas-fired generation rose by 27% to 14,250 gigawatt hours from 11,187 a year earlier.

Output from renewables increased by less, rising by 16% to 7,065 gigawatt hours from 6,076 a year ago. SSE said that the output was 10% below its plan due to "periods of unseasonably calm and dry weather with delays to the Seagreen project also contributing to the shortfall against plan".

SSE noted that construction on Seagreen continues alongside Dogger Bank and Viking. It expects Seagreen to complete in the summer of 2023 "assuming normal weather and planned vessel availability."

SSE shares were up 2.6% to 1,746.63p early Friday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
REBASE, INC. 2.95% 1151 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
SSE PLC 2.12% 1740.05 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
THE9 LIMITED 13.28% 1.45 Delayed Quote.155.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 904 M 12 244 M 12 244 M
Net income 2023 1 563 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net Debt 2023 8 885 M 10 984 M 10 984 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 5,60%
Capitalization 18 264 M 22 579 M 22 579 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SSE PLC
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 702,00 GBX
Average target price 2 010,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-0.58%22 579
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.21%166 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.72%78 739
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.95%73 657
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.14%73 237
ENEL S.P.A.14.59%63 350