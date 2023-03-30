SSE ups earnings guidance for financial 2023

(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Thursday upgraded its guidance for the financial year that ends on Friday, citing the performance of a mix of regulated and market-facing businesses.

The Perth, Scotland-based electricity utility now expects adjusted earnings per share of over 160 pence, up 68% from 95.4p in financial 2022 and 6.7% higher than previous guidance of over 150p.

"This reflects the strength and stability of SSE's balanced mix of regulated and market-facing businesses and the continued narrowing of the range of probable financial outcomes for the period," the company explained.

SSE said it plans to deliver record investment during the year, in excess of GBP2.5 billion, as part of its 'net zero acceleration programme'.

SSE shares rose 2.9% to 1,788.50 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

