  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:36:38 2023-03-30 am EDT
1798.50 GBX   +3.51%
04:56aSSE ups earnings guidance for financial 2023
AN
04:48aPetrofac and miners boost UK indices
MS
04:13aFTSE 100 Rises as Traders Welcome Absence of Fresh Banking Shocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSE ups earnings guidance for financial 2023

03/30/2023 | 04:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Thursday upgraded its guidance for the financial year that ends on Friday, citing the performance of a mix of regulated and market-facing businesses.

The Perth, Scotland-based electricity utility now expects adjusted earnings per share of over 160 pence, up 68% from 95.4p in financial 2022 and 6.7% higher than previous guidance of over 150p.

"This reflects the strength and stability of SSE's balanced mix of regulated and market-facing businesses and the continued narrowing of the range of probable financial outcomes for the period," the company explained.

SSE said it plans to deliver record investment during the year, in excess of GBP2.5 billion, as part of its 'net zero acceleration programme'.

SSE shares rose 2.9% to 1,788.50 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 908 M 12 206 M 12 206 M
Net income 2023 1 453 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net Debt 2023 8 884 M 10 944 M 10 944 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 18 647 M 22 972 M 22 972 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 737,50 GBX
Average target price 2 028,99 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC1.49%22 972
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.96%151 268
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.57%77 220
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.23%75 505
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.52%74 190
ENEL S.P.A.9.50%60 622
