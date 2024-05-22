More about the company
SSE plc specializes in producing and distributing energy in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transmission of electricity and gas (47.1%);
- production and distribution of renewable and thermal energies (34.8%);
- management of electricity distribution and transmission networks (13.6%);
- gas storage (0.1%);
- other (4.4%): installation of electrical equipment, thermal insulation and security systems for private individuals and professionals.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (87.3%) and Europe (12.7%).