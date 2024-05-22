Stock SSE SSE PLC
SSE plc

Equities

SSE

GB0007908733

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:21 2024-05-22 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,816 GBX +0.97% Intraday chart for SSE plc -2.44% -2.13%
07:40pm SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY : FY23/24 earnings beat, but lack of guidance draws criticism Alphavalue
12:16pm SSE cuts annual dividend as planned in bid for growth cash AN
Latest news about SSE plc

SSE's annual profit falls on lower energy prices RE
London stocks dip as UK inflation falls less than expected RE
SSE Swings to Profit on Higher Power Prices DJ
Energy Company SSE Returns to Profit in FY24; Revenue Down MT
Earnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Reports FY24 Revenue GBP10.46B MT
Earnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Posts FY24 EPS GBX156.5 MT
Balfour Beatty says trades in line amid "progress" on pacts AN
Jefferies cuts AJ Bell; Deutsche likes ConvaTec AN
British power operator Drax reports $3.75 billion in forward sales RE
Europe up as overlooks New York tech sell-off AN
BofA cuts Ashmore; JPMorgan lifts Fresnillo AN
JPMorgan raises Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon AN
US electric utilities brace for surge in power demand from data centers RE
FTSE 100 Closes Flat After Quiet Session DJ
Correction: British Utility SSE Gives FY24 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range MT
SSE PLC Narrows Adjusted EPS Target on Improved Renewables Output, Thermal Performance DJ
British Utility SSE Gives FY24 EPS Guidance Range MT
SSE plc acquired Enerveo Limited from AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. CI
SSE Thermal Appoints Finlay McCutcheon as the New Managing Director CI
Diageo names former UK Civil Service head John Manzoni as new chair AN
Diageo Chair to Retire in 2025; Successor Named MT
FTSE 100 outperforms ahead of US data AN
SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY : Model update Alphavalue

Company Profile

SSE plc specializes in producing and distributing energy in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transmission of electricity and gas (47.1%); - production and distribution of renewable and thermal energies (34.8%); - management of electricity distribution and transmission networks (13.6%); - gas storage (0.1%); - other (4.4%): installation of electrical equipment, thermal insulation and security systems for private individuals and professionals. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (87.3%) and Europe (12.7%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for SSE plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
17.99 GBP
Average target price
20.66 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.82%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
SSE PLC Stock SSE plc
-2.13% 24.86B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+26.28% 158B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
+12.85% 87.23B
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
+3.45% 84.09B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
+6.65% 80.56B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-0.83% 74.27B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+87.29% 70.17B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+12.74% 48.82B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+14.40% 45.21B
GE VERNOVA INC. Stock GE Vernova Inc.
0.00% 44.93B
Other Electric Utilities
