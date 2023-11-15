Stock SSE SSE PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : SSE plc

SSE plc

Equities

SSE

GB0007908733

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:03 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for SSE plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,751.00 GBX +2.31% +7.59% +2.28%
07:24pm SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY : HY23/24: More capex for more RAV Alphavalue
01:10pm UK inflation slowdown lifts retail and property AN
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about SSE plc

SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY : HY23/24: More capex for more RAV Alphavalue
UK inflation slowdown lifts retail and property AN
SSE swings to interim profit on lower costs AN
London stocks rise on softer-than-expected inflation data RE
Britain's SSE lifts capital investment outlook with focus on net zero goals RE
Correction: SSE Returns to Profit in Fiscal H1; Revenue Drops MT
Stocks to rise as investors cheer UK, US inflation AN
SSE Returns to Profit in Fiscal H1; Revenue Drops MT
SSE Backs View After Swing to Pretax Profit DJ
Britain's SSE posts half-year profit above expectation RE
Earnings Flash (SSE.L) SSE Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX28.30 MT
UK Regulator Asks SSE, Other Energy Companies to Pay GBP11 Million for Missed Smart Meter Installation Goals MT
Six firms pay GBP11 million in UK for missing smart energy meter aims AN
SSE to build large UK battery storage project RE
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
Deutsche Bank Maintains SSE at Buy, Cuts PT MT
TotalEnergies, SSE Commission 1,075-MW Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland MT
SocGen cuts HSBC to sell; DB down on utilities AN
Jefferies Cuts SSE PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Shareholders in UK's Electricity North West mull selling stakes - sources RE
Stifel says hold S&N; JPM neutral on Deliveroo AN
FTSE 100 outperforms on boost from utilities AN
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Goldman Sachs Maintains SSE at Buy, Lifts PT MT
Panmure likes abrdn; Kepler cuts Britvic AN

Chart SSE plc

Chart SSE plc
More charts

Company Profile

SSE plc specializes in producing and distributing energy in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transmission of electricity and gas (47.1%); - production and distribution of renewable and thermal energies (34.8%); - management of electricity distribution and transmission networks (13.6%); - gas storage (0.1%); - other (4.4%): installation of electrical equipment, thermal insulation and security systems for private individuals and professionals. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (87.3%) and Europe (12.7%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SSE plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
17.12GBP
Average target price
21.01GBP
Spread / Average Target
+22.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC Stock SSE plc
+2.28% 23 198 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-31.62% 118 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.70% 75 482 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-12.96% 69 248 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+24.23% 69 190 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-19.05% 40 708 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+41.81% 40 408 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-8.00% 39 409 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-23.01% 38 903 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
+7.72% 34 727 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock SSE plc - London Stock Exchange
  4. News SSE plc
  5. Scottish & Southern Energy : HY23/24
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer