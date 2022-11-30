Advanced search
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:43 2022-11-30 am EST
1714.50 GBX   +2.30%
TOP NEWS: SSE completes sale of Transmission arm for GPB1.47 billion

11/30/2022 | 09:34am EST
(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Wednesday said it completed the sale of a 25% minority stake in its SSEN Transmission unit for GBP1.46 billion.

The Perth, Scotland-based electricity utility sold the unit to pension fund company Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

SSEN Transmission is SSE's electricity transmission network business which operates under its licenced entity, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission PLC.

SSE said proceeds from the sale will support SSEN Transmission's growth, and further growth opportunities across SSE's other core businesses. It added that the sale will ensure an "attractive" balance of capital allocation across the group.

The transaction forms part of SSE's strategy to extend its partnering approach to its core electricity transmission and distribution network assets, through the sale of minority stakes in both businesses, as part of SSE's Net Zero Acceleration Programme.

SSE a year ago said it planned to sell 25% stakes in each of its SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution arms. The sales process for a stake in the electricity distribution business is expected begin in early 2023.

SSE shares were up 2.5% to 1,717.50 pence on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 10 056 M 12 040 M 12 040 M
Net income 2023 1 160 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net Debt 2023 9 630 M 11 530 M 11 530 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 5,62%
Capitalization 17 949 M 21 490 M 21 490 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 676,00 GBX
Average target price 1 969,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC1.64%21 490
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.64%163 921
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.63%75 420
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.16%71 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.35%69 064
ENEL S.P.A.-27.53%53 638