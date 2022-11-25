Advanced search
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:05 2022-11-25 am EST
1743.50 GBX   +0.63%
03:46aLONDON MARKET OPEN: European blue-chips edge higher in subdued start
AN
03:42aSSE's Transmission Stake Sale a Positive Surprise
DJ
03:24aTOP NEWS: SSE sells 25% stake Transmission arm for GPB1.47 billion
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: SSE sells 25% stake Transmission arm for GPB1.47 billion

11/25/2022 | 03:24am EST
(Alliance News) - SSE PLC on Friday said it has reached a deal to offload a 25% holding in its SSEN Transmission unit, roughly a year after the energy company announced it intended to sell a stake.

The Perth, Scotland-based electricity utility said the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy into the unit. SSE expects GBP1.47 billion in proceeds from the sale of the stake in the electricity transmission network business.

SSE said the transmission business posted a pretax profit of GBP329.8 million in the financial year that ended on March 31. Adjusted operating profit climbed 72% to GBP380.9 million from GBP220.9 million year-on-year. Over the year, its regulatory asset value grew 15% to GBP4.16 billion from GBP3.63 billion. As of September 30, the unit had gross assets of GBP4.72 billion and net assets of GBP2.24 billion.

"This successful transaction reflects both the current value and significant growth potential of SSEN Transmission as one of Europe's fastest growing transmission networks. SSE continues to believe SSEN Transmission has a central role to play in meeting net zero and bolstering the UK's energy security by unlocking the vast renewable resources in the north of Scotland and transporting that homegrown low carbon power to demand centres further south," SSE said.

"The proceeds released through this stake sale will support the significant growth SSE continues to see in SSEN Transmission and further growth opportunities across SSE's other core businesses, while ensuring an attractive balance of capital allocation across the group."

SSE a year ago said it planned to sell 25% stakes in each of its SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution arms. The process to sell a stake in the electricity distribution business is expected begin "in early 2023".

SSE shares were up 0.5% to 1,742.50 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 10 056 M 12 195 M 12 195 M
Net income 2023 1 163 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net Debt 2023 9 752 M 11 827 M 11 827 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 5,44%
Capitalization 18 557 M 22 504 M 22 504 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 732,50 GBX
Average target price 1 966,49 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC5.06%22 504
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%168 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.06%75 882
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%72 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%69 918
ENEL S.P.A.-28.14%53 319