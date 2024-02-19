SSE plc specializes in producing and distributing energy in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transmission of electricity and gas (47.1%); - production and distribution of renewable and thermal energies (34.8%); - management of electricity distribution and transmission networks (13.6%); - gas storage (0.1%); - other (4.4%): installation of electrical equipment, thermal insulation and security systems for private individuals and professionals. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (87.3%) and Europe (12.7%).

Sector Electric Utilities