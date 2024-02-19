(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS raises NatWest price target to 265 (250) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises NatWest price target to 325 (300) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises NatWest price target to 270 (260) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises SSE to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,850 (1,620) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Centrica price target to 150 (160) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg cuts Shell price target to 2,950 (3,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 500 (660) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Berenberg raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 18,600 (17,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Howden Joinery Group to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 852 (782) pence

----------

UBS cuts Burberry price target to 1,000 (1,099) pence - 'sell'

----------

Jefferies cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,200 (3,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Segro price target to 1,000 (985) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts Drax Group price target to 580 (660) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Berenberg raises Sabre Insurance price target to 200 (170) pence - 'buy'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.