March 11 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 0.54%.

* BRITISH LAND: Commercial property firm British Land named banking veteran William Rucker as its chair-designate, replacing Tim Score who will step down after five years in the role.

* CURRYS: U.S. investor Elliott Advisors does not intend to make an offer for Currys, saying the board of the British electricals retailer would not engage with it.

* FCA: Britain's financial regulator said it will not object to requests from recognised investment exchanges to launch UK-listed cryptoasset-backed exchange-traded notes.

* ENERGY: Top European energy companies asked U.S. regulators to reject Venture Global LNG's request for a one-year construction permit extension to its Louisiana export plant

* LABOUR MARKET: Britain's labour market slowed sharply in February as recruitment firms reported the biggest drop in demand for staff from employers since the coronavirus lockdown of early 2021, a survey showed.

* SSE PACIFICO: SSE PACIFICO, the Japanese unit of UK energy group SSE, aims to develop 6 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind farms in the country, the company's head said.

* OIL: Oil prices extended last week's losses on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

* GOLD: Gold prices took a breather from a record-breaking rally on Monday, which was fuelled by a cooling U.S. labor market and remarks from the Federal Reserve, as traders awaited an inflation report for fresh clues on the timing of rate cuts.

* METALS: London copper prices climbed, buoyed by lower inventories and signs of raw material supply tightness globallyas well as a weaker U.S. dollar.

