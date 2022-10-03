Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:50 2022-10-03 am EDT
1584.50 GBX   +3.73%
10:24aUK mustn't spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
RE
09:42aBritain at 'significant risk' of gas shortages this winter, says regulator - report
RE
03:50aNorway's Equinor to Start Construction of First Commercial Battery Storage Project in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK mustn't spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says

10/03/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday.

Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from almost 13 GW currently, as part of its efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

It is also looking at ways of changing its electricity markets to better reflect the costs associated with generating power.

"Whatever we do in the short term, we must be careful not to spook investors and not make people think there are new risks in the UK market that weren't there before," Alistair Phillips-Davies, said speaking at the Reuters IMPACT sustainability conference in London.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss's first fiscal package, a new "growth plan" launched on Sept. 23, was poorly received by financial markets and triggered a crisis of investor confidence, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices. 

Phillips-Davies said SSE remained committed to investing up to 25 billion pounds ($28 billion) in British energy infrastructure this decade, including in new wind and hydro electric power projects.

Increasing clean energy technology is vital, Phillips-Davies said, to help the country wean itself off costly fossil fuels such as gas, which has soared to record high prices this year driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The crisis we have got at the moment is a gas crisis and every time we put up another wind turbine we can reduce our reliance on that," he said.

--------

To view a livestream of Reuters Impact, please click here: https://www.reuters.com/business/reuters-impact/reuters-impact-global-virtual-broadcast-2022-09-29/

($1 = 0.8924 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
All news about SSE PLC
10:24aUK mustn't spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
RE
09:42aBritain at 'significant risk' of gas shortages this winter, says regulator - report
RE
03:50aNorway's Equinor to Start Construction of First Commercial Battery Storage Project in 2..
MT
09/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Dropping as Q3 Winds Down
MT
09/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging on for Modest Friday Gains
MT
09/30Janus Henderson Chair Richard Gillingwater to Retire
MT
09/27FTSE 100 Closed Lower as UK Policy Continues to Spook Markets
DJ
09/27Any Pause in Gilt Selling May Be Short-lived
DJ
09/27FTSE 100 Rises After Treasury, BOE Attempt to Calm Market Turmoil
DJ
09/27BOE Will Likely Need to Choose Between Sticky Inflation or Mortgage Crisis
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 124 M 10 167 M 10 167 M
Net income 2023 1 229 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net Debt 2023 9 216 M 10 270 M 10 270 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 16 470 M 18 352 M 18 352 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 152
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 527,50 GBX
Average target price 1 980,68 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Dame Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC-7.37%18 352
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.01%154 058
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.85%72 284
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.33%71 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.95%58 617
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.03%57 534