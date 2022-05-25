Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/24 11:35:23 am EDT
1766.00 GBX   -7.85%
02:52aUK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit
RE
02:44aSSE Raises Medium-Term Guidance; Says Profits Will Grow Again This Year
DJ
05/24Citigroup Drops SSE To Neutral From Buy, Raises PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit

05/25/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

(Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc reported a 23% jump in annual profit on Wednesday and said it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas.

The group's adjusted pretax profit came in at 1.16 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with 948.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The results were buoyed by strong performance from thermal power plants after wholesale energy prices soared.

The results come as Britain is reported to be considering a windfall tax on companies that have benefited from high energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to help raise cash to support households facing much higher energy bills.

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak has said no option is off the table if companies are not seen to be re-investing their large profits in British projects and jobs.

SSE said it plans to invest up to 24 billion pounds in British energy infrastructure this decade including in new wind and hydro electric power projects.

"We are investing far more than we are making in profit to deliver clean homegrown energy that will bolster security, cut emissions and make energy more affordable over the long term," CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLC S.P.A. -2.40% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
S&P GSCI ALL CRUDE INDEX 0.92% 620.8074 Real-time Quote.44.27%
SSE PLC -7.85% 1766 Delayed Quote.7.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.63% 56.7318 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
All news about SSE PLC
02:52aUK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit
RE
02:44aSSE Raises Medium-Term Guidance; Says Profits Will Grow Again This Year
DJ
05/24Citigroup Drops SSE To Neutral From Buy, Raises PT
MT
05/24UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
RE
05/24European shares fall as business growth data deepens slowdown worries
RE
05/23British power firms' shares slide after windfall tax report
RE
05/23SSE : Yellow River secures contract in Ireland's second RESS auction
PU
05/19SSE, Brookfield Agree PPA for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm Project
DJ
05/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A new era of sobriety
05/12Berenberg Raises SSE To Buy From Hold, Ups PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 574 M 9 482 M 9 482 M
Net income 2022 1 092 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net Debt 2022 8 475 M 10 610 M 10 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 18 719 M 23 435 M 23 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 865
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 766,00 GBX
Average target price 1 906,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
John Alexander Manzoni Chairman
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Lynas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSE PLC7.10%23 435
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.02%142 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.63%85 313
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.12%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.92%75 673
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.10%67 467