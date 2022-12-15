Advanced search
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
2022-12-14
1.840 EUR    0.00%
GL
GL
AQ
FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2023

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - DECEMBER 15, 2022, 9:00 EET

During 2023, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

  • FY 2022 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 23, 2023
  • FY 2022 Annual Report: released during Week 11
  • Business Review, January–March (Q1): April 26, 2023
  • Half-year report, January–June (Q2): July 20, 2023
  • Business Review, January–September (Q3): October 25, 2023

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 24, 2023, in Helsinki, Finland.
SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO


For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 19,2 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,0 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 66,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
