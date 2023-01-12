Michael Kommonen has been appointed as the new CFO of SSH Communications Security Plc

SSH Communications Security Corporation - Stock Exchange Release - January 12, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. (EET)

Helsinki, Finland - M.Sc. (Econ.) Michael Kommonen has been appointed as the new CFO of SSH Communications Security and a member of the Executive Management Team. Mr. Kommonen will take up his new position on March 1st, 2023, at the latest. He joins SSH from AbbVie, where he holds the position of Business Finance Manager. Mr. Kommonen has diverse experience in various analyst and controller positions in large companies such as Oriola, Novo Nordisk, and Schindler.



"I am already familiar with SSH as the original developer of the legendary SSH protocol and as a leading European cybersecurity company. New winds are blowing at SSH; the company has been growing positively for the last six quarters in a row, which motivated me to take an even greater interest in the company. I am also deeply impressed by the knowledgeable team and the relaxed organizational culture. Therefore, I am confident that we will be able to build strong growth in the coming years," says Kommonen.

According to Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH, it was important for SSH's new strategy to have a CFO with a strong focus on growth and development. New growth requires a continuous capacity for renewal and the achievement of ambitious new milestones. "We are delighted to have Michael as part of the SSH team. He brings a fresh perspective and extensive experience in financial management across different companies," says Tunkelo.

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com

Distribution:

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.